Image Credit : PR Handout

Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after assaulting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. While she claimed that it was inadvertent, the producers chose to expel her because physical violence is not permitted within the home. On Saturday, the actress uploaded her first post since her expulsion was broadcast on television.

She posted images of her favourite dog and commented, "Sukoon after the tough storm (sic)." Check out the post below.