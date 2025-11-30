- Home
Bigg Boss 19 makers evicted Ashnoor Kaur for beating Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Saturday was the actress's first post after her expulsion was seen on TV.
Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur Shares First Post After Eviction
Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after assaulting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. While she claimed that it was inadvertent, the producers chose to expel her because physical violence is not permitted within the home. On Saturday, the actress uploaded her first post since her expulsion was broadcast on television.
She posted images of her favourite dog and commented, "Sukoon after the tough storm (sic)." Check out the post below.
Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor's close buddy in the home, remarked on the post, "Rabb Rakha (sic)." Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar also commented on her post.
A few days earlier, during the ticket to the finals job, Tanya attempted to drop water from Ashnoor's bowl, but the latter became upset and flung the wooden board she was carrying on her shoulders at Tanya. Tanya was smacked in the face by a plant, but she did not make a big deal about it.
On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman became upset with Ashnoor and subsequently declared that she had to leave the Bigg Boss house due to house rules. Ashnoor's admirers believe the eviction was unjust because she did not purposely throw the plank.
Shehbaz Badesha Removed From Bigg Boss 19 House?
According to several social media reports, Shehbaz Badesha was also removed from the home owing to insufficient votes.
Currently, the top six contenders are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Malti Chahar.
Bigg Boss 19: Grand Finale
Bigg Boss 19 is only a few days away from its grand finale. The grand finale will occur on December 7, 2025.
