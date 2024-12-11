Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena questions Chum Darang's individuality amid gang tensions

In Bigg Boss 18, Gang A and Gang B clash as Vivian Dsena questions Chum Darang's individuality, leading to emotional moments and a heartfelt reconciliation between Chum and Karan.
 

First Published Dec 11, 2024, 8:38 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

In Bigg Boss 18, the ongoing battle between Gang A and Gang B continues to make headlines, with tensions running high among the housemates. Gang A, led by Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh, often targets Gang B, which includes Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chum Darang. Nominations have consistently seen both gangs at odds, but yesterday's episode showed a surprising shift in alliances, leading to unexpected conversations between members of rival groups.

One of the standout moments came when Tajinder Bagga, who had previously nominated Chum Darang for elimination, approached her with an apology. Bagga, feeling guilty about his decision during Weekend Ka Vaar, expressed his remorse, telling Chum he couldn't sleep and was troubled by his actions. 

Chum, visibly emotional, reassured him not to let the game affect his peace of mind. The conversation then took a turn when Vivian Dsena joined in, expressing his concern over Chum’s apparent lack of individuality on the show. He suggested that Chum was being overshadowed by her close association with Karan Veer Mehra, who seemed to be guiding her every move. While Chum defended her friendship with Karan, stating that they both always had each other's back, Avinash took the opportunity to criticize Karan, mentioning that Karan had spoken negatively about his gang members.

ALSO READ Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on

Later, Chum and Karan had their heart-to-heart conversation, with Chum questioning their bond. Karan felt hurt by her doubts, which led to a small disagreement. Shilpa Shirodkar stepped in, trying to mediate and clear the air. By the end of the episode, Chum and Karan hugged it out, resolving their conflict, but the underlying tensions between Gang A and Gang B remain as fierce as ever.

ALSO READ Hina Khan to Pawan Kalyan: Top 10 most searched actors of 2024 worldwide

