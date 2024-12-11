Hina Khan to Pawan Kalyan: Top 10 most searched actors of 2024 worldwide

Google has released the list of the most searched actors and actresses worldwide in 2024. Three people from India have made it to this list. But none of them are Bollywood A-listers. See the pictures of those 10 actors...

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

Brigit Marina Buzzo Arcila, a 23-year-old Venezuelan actress, secures the 10th spot on the list of most searched actors.

article_image2

Sutton Foster, a 49-year-old American actress, ranks 9th on the list of the most searched actors of 2024.

article_image3

Nimrat Kaur, the 42-year-old actress from films like 'Airlift' with Akshay Kumar, is in 8th place. She was in the news for her rumored relationship with Abhishek Bachchan.

article_image4

American actor Terrence Howard, aged 55, holds the 7th spot on the list of the most searched actors in 2024.

article_image5

Kieran Culkin, a 42-year-old American actor, secures the 6th position on the list of most searched actors in 2024.

article_image6

Hina Khan, 37, known for shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' is in 5th place. She made headlines this year by revealing her battle with stage three breast cancer.

article_image7

Ella Purnell, a 28-year-old British actress, ranks 4th on the list of the most searched actors in 2024.

article_image8

Adam Brody, a 44-year-old American actor, secures 3rd place on the list of the most searched actors in 2024.

article_image9

Telugu superstar and Deputy CM of Telangana state, Pawan Kalyan, holds the 2nd spot. He was in the news this year for his Jana Sena Party's participation and impressive performance in the Lok Sabha and Telangana Assembly elections.

article_image10

American stand-up comedian and actor, Cat Williams, aged 53, tops the list of the most searched actors in 2024.

