    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan looks dapper in new promo, show to premiere on THIS date

    It is reported that Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Nyrraa Banerji, Namrata Shirodkar, and many others are likely to participate in the show.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 18 is poised to return to the screens with Salman Khan as host. The controversial reality show is one of the most anticipated shows on Indian television, which is why there is so much excitement for the new season. On September 22, 2024, the show's first promo was released, and we learned all the juicy details about the impending reality show and its new season.

    The promo

    Salman looked dashing in a matte black tuxedo and a blue shirt in the show's first promotional video. He looked great with his typical gelled-back hairstyle and outgoing manner. Salman Khan said that the show will have a futuristic theme this year, with Bigg Boss being able to view the contestants' futures. Salman Khan announced that the show will launch on October 6, 2024, at 9 p.m. Viewers are excited to see who will appear on the show this year since many well-known celebrities are expected to appear. We'll get all of our answers once the show starts.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Expected contestants

    According to reports, Nia Sharma will appear on the show this year, among her major names Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Nyrraa Banerji, Namrata Shirodkar, and many others. But the excitement doesn't stop there; several former participants are expected to appear in the season, bringing a nostalgic flavor to the current season. 

