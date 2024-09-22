Raj Kapoor kept THIS condition to see Karisma Kapoor at hospital when she was born

Raj Kapoor kept a condition before the Kapoor family before visiting Karisma Kapoor when she was born.

Raj Kapoor captures the soul of Indian cinema and he is often dubbed the 'Charlie Chaplin' of Indian cinema. Throughout his career, he has received various awards, including three National Film Awards, eleven Filmfare Awards in India, and the famous Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was bestowed upon him by the Government of India in 1987. Raj Kapoor was very devoted to his children and grandchildren, and Karisma Kapoor was his favourite.

But did you know Raj Kapoor kept a condition before Karisma was born? He further stated that he would only visit the hospital if the newborn had blue eyes. In the book Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman, Babita said, "On the day Lolo was born, the entire family was with me at Breach Candy Hospital, except for my father-in-law. He stated that he would visit the hospital only if the newborn had blue eyes. "Thank the Lord, Lolo had deep blue eyes like my father-in-law."

Babita clarified that Raj Kapoor did not go to the hospital until he was told that the newborn infant had dark blue eyes. She was grateful and comforted after witnessing Karisma's eye color. Raj Kapoor was an Indian actor, director, and producer who worked in Hindi cinema. He is regarded as one of the finest and most important actors and filmmakers in Indian movie history, having been dubbed "The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema" and "the Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema."

