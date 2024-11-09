Bigg Boss 18: Drama intensifies as Rohit Shetty confronts Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan | WATCH

Bigg Boss 18 continues to captivate fans, with recent entries from Ektaa Kapoor and Rohit Shetty stirring up the house dynamics. As Rohit replaces Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar, he addresses Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan, challenging their strategies and sparking fresh tensions in the game

In the latest buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 18, Ektaa Kapoor made an impactful entry into the house on Shukravar Ka Vaar. Now, the excitement intensifies as Rohit Shetty joins for Weekend Ka Vaar, temporarily stepping in for Salman Khan. Promos reveal the renowned filmmaker advising contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan in his signature style, raising the tension among housemates.

In one of the promos, Rohit Shetty is seen addressing Karan Veer Mehra about his lack of involvement in the house’s ongoing arguments and conflicts. Rohit comments that Karan appears disengaged, recalling that Karan had advised fellow contestant Shrutika to simply enjoy the show rather than participate in conflicts. Shrutika responds humorously, mentioning how she had thought Karan was prepared to just watch from the sidelines, seemingly amused at the unfolding drama. Rohit, however, cautions Karan, telling him that his approach to avoiding issues is making him appear lost in his strategy, affecting his visibility in the game.

The promo featuring Karan Veer Mehra was uploaded with a caption hinting at the challenge he faces in defending his actions: “On Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Rohit gave Karanveer a piece of his mind. Will he be able to defend himself this time? Watch Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday night at 10 PM and Saturday night at 9:30 PM, only on Colors and @officialjiocinema.”

In another promo, Rohit is shown addressing Sara Arfeen Khan regarding some recent events in the house. He questions her statements, drawing a comparison between her role and her comments about other housemates, asking if her stance aligns with her actions. Sara responds that Rohit must have seen the relevant footage, but Rohit insists that only her actions are being shown and cautions her that her behavior is being interpreted negatively outside the house.

Sara’s promo caption teases viewers with, “Rohit presented issues to Sara; will she be able to defend herself? Watch Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday night at 10 PM and Saturday night at 9:30 PM, only on Colors and @officialjiocinema.”

With Rohit Shetty taking the reins for the Weekend Ka Vaar, fans anticipate more intense confrontations and discussions that could shift the dynamics in the Bigg Boss house.

