Allu Arjun's HIT film Pushpa 2 tops 2024 ticket sales on BookMyShow

According to BookMyShow's year-end report, Pushpa 2 emerged as the top-selling movie in 2024, outperforming other releases like Devara and Kalki. Remarkably, Pushpa 2 sold the most tickets in a single day, with 1.08 million viewers watching the film individually.

BookMyShow released its year-end report #BookMyShowThrowback. In 2024, several films were released in the country, including Pushpa 2, Devara, Kalki, Fighter, Stree 2, Singam Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which were among the biggest releases. There were releases with high expectations. However, it is interesting to know which movie sold the most tickets on Book My Show.

2024 is coming to an end, and the world is about to welcome 2025. With only 11 days left to enter the new year, many films have entertained moviegoers this year. Notably, big films like Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa-2, Stree-2, Singam Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2 made a splash at the box office.

Pushpa-2 emerged as the most-hyped film on this list. At the same time, Pushpa-2 has recently achieved another feat. It became the highest-grossing film in a single day among the films released this year. The leading ticketing platform Book My Show officially announced this. Moreover, it said that a record 1.08 million solo audience watched it.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is redefining commercial cinema in Indian film history. Sukumar directed this film as a sequel to Pushpa, which was released in 2021. National crush Rashmika Mandanna appeared again as Srivalli opposite Bunny in this movie. The film was released in theaters worldwide on December 5th. Currently, the movie is racing towards over Rs.1508 crores at the box office. Pushparaj is moving at a rapid pace in terms of box office collections.

The film crew announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected Rs.1,508 crores (gross) worldwide. Pushpa 2 has surpassed the all-time collections of KGF 2 (Rs.1250 crores) and RRR (Rs.1,387 crores) and is heading towards surpassing the collections of Baahubali 2 (Rs.1810 crores). Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs.2,024 crores) tops the list of highest-grossing Indian films. Pushpa 2, which created a record as the first film to collect Rs.200 crores (net) in the Mumbai circuit, has collected Rs.618.50 crores (net) in Hindi, as announced by the film crew.

