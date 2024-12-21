Entertainment
Katrina Kaif is 41 but still maintains a fit physique. You can lose weight by following her 5 favorite exercises.
From heavy dumbbell lifting to strength training, weightlifting is one of Katrina Kaif's favorite exercises. It improves flexibility and reduces lower body weight.
Katrina Kaif is a fan of Pilates. Pilates is a low-impact exercise that increases muscular and core strength, helping reduce extra weight.
Jump training or plyometric exercise tones overall body muscles. Box jumps, burpees, etc., burn extra calories.
Target exercises are helpful for losing weight from specific body parts. A gym coach can guide you on these exercises.
Katrina focuses on cardio and strength training 5 days a week. Using different tools like resistance bands and jump ropes can also reduce body fat.
PHOTOS: Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia's Instagram looks
Tamannaah Bhatia inspired 6 hair care tips for growth, shine
Karishma Tanna inspired saree designs for tall girls; Check photos
Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's luxurious Mumbai apartment | PHOTOS