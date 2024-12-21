Entertainment

Katrina Kaif's 5 Exercises for Weight Loss

Katrina Kaif is 41 but still maintains a fit physique. You can lose weight by following her 5 favorite exercises.

1. Weightlifting

From heavy dumbbell lifting to strength training, weightlifting is one of Katrina Kaif's favorite exercises. It improves flexibility and reduces lower body weight.

2. Pilates

Katrina Kaif is a fan of Pilates. Pilates is a low-impact exercise that increases muscular and core strength, helping reduce extra weight.

3. Plyometric Exercise

Jump training or plyometric exercise tones overall body muscles. Box jumps, burpees, etc., burn extra calories.

4. Target Exercise

Target exercises are helpful for losing weight from specific body parts. A gym coach can guide you on these exercises.

5. Utilize Different Tools

Katrina focuses on cardio and strength training 5 days a week. Using different tools like resistance bands and jump ropes can also reduce body fat.

