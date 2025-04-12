Nushrratt Bharrucha calls Ananya Panday 'not cool'; On Dream Girl 2 Replacement

Read Full Gallery

Nushrratt Bharrucha recently expressed her disappointment over being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2. Calling the decision "just not cool," she shared how it hurt her to not be part of her own sequel.

Nushrratt Bharrucha, who played the lead role in the hit film Dream Girl, recently opened up about being replaced by Ananya Panday in the sequel, Dream Girl 2. In a candid interview, Nushrratt admitted that the decision hurt her deeply, especially since she was not part of her own sequel. She described the move as "just not cool," reflecting her disappointment over the casting change. She said, “It hurt me even more when I was not a part of my own sequel also. Every other actor was the same, except the girl, which I felt was not cool na, guys? It’s just not cool. Theek hai, no problem."

The Casting Controversy of Dream Girl 2

Nushrratt responded to a question if she fought for the role or not, She said “No, Nayan. I’ll be honest with you. I can’t fight something I know is not going to change in any way, where I know there is no… What do I fight? What am I going to say? ‘Why not me?’ They’ll say, “We don’t want you.’ That’s the truth of it. It ends there. Eventually, it’s a choice somebody’s making. I cannot question your choice." Fans were surprised when Ananya Panday was announced as the female lead for Dream Girl 2, replacing Nushrratt Bharrucha. While the rest of the cast remained unchanged, the replacement sparked debates among fans and critics. Nushrratt shared that she chose not to fight the decision, acknowledging that it was ultimately the filmmakers' choice. ALSO READ: 7 Reasons to Watch Nushrat Bharucha's Chhorii 2 on Prime Video

Ayushmann Khurrana's Perspective

Ayushmann Khurrana, the male lead of the franchise, defended the casting decision, stating that Ananya Panday brought a fresh energy to the sequel. He praised her performance, particularly her ability to adapt to the Mathura accent required for the role. Ayushmann expressed his excitement about working with Ananya Panday and appreciated her contribution to the film.

Despite the setback, Nushrratt Bharrucha continues to shine in her career, with her recent performance in Chhorii 2 receiving positive reviews. She remains focused on her craft and is determined to explore new opportunities. ALSO READ: 'Chhorii 2' Trailer OUT: Soha Ali Khan goes evil, Nushrratt Bharuccha battles dark powers [WATCH]

