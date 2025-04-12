user
user icon

Nushrratt Bharrucha calls Ananya Panday 'not cool'; On Dream Girl 2 Replacement

Nushrratt Bharrucha recently expressed her disappointment over being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2. Calling the decision "just not cool," she shared how it hurt her to not be part of her own sequel.

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Nushrratt Bharrucha, who played the lead role in the hit film Dream Girl, recently opened up about being replaced by Ananya Panday in the sequel, Dream Girl 2. In a candid interview, Nushrratt admitted that the decision hurt her deeply, especially since she was not part of her own sequel. She described the move as "just not cool," reflecting her disappointment over the casting change.

She said, “It hurt me even more when I was not a part of my own sequel also. Every other actor was the same, except the girl, which I felt was not cool na, guys? It’s just not cool. Theek hai, no problem."

article_image2

The Casting Controversy of Dream Girl 2

Nushrratt responded to a question if she fought for the role or not, She said “No, Nayan. I’ll be honest with you. I can’t fight something I know is not going to change in any way, where I know there is no… What do I fight? What am I going to say? ‘Why not me?’ They’ll say, “We don’t want you.’ That’s the truth of it. It ends there. Eventually, it’s a choice somebody’s making. I cannot question your choice."

Fans were surprised when Ananya Panday was announced as the female lead for Dream Girl 2, replacing Nushrratt Bharrucha. While the rest of the cast remained unchanged, the replacement sparked debates among fans and critics. Nushrratt shared that she chose not to fight the decision, acknowledging that it was ultimately the filmmakers' choice.

ALSO READ: 7 Reasons to Watch Nushrat Bharucha's Chhorii 2 on Prime Video


article_image3

Ayushmann Khurrana's Perspective

Ayushmann Khurrana, the male lead of the franchise, defended the casting decision, stating that Ananya Panday brought a fresh energy to the sequel. He praised her performance, particularly her ability to adapt to the Mathura accent required for the role. Ayushmann expressed his excitement about working with Ananya Panday and appreciated her contribution to the film.

article_image4

Despite the setback, Nushrratt Bharrucha continues to shine in her career, with her recent performance in Chhorii 2 receiving positive reviews. She remains focused on her craft and is determined to explore new opportunities. 

ALSO READ: 'Chhorii 2' Trailer OUT: Soha Ali Khan goes evil, Nushrratt Bharuccha battles dark powers [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children ATG

'I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite in USA for Krrish 4 MEG

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite in USA for Krrish 4

Ranveer Allahbadia's silence on summons parks accusations of 'Non-Cooperation'; Cyber police to take action ATG

Ranveer Allahbadia’s silence on summons parks accusations of 'Non-Cooperation'; Cyber police to take action

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH) snt

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH)

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul's heroics in DC's win over RCB; Check here ATG

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul’s heroics in DC’s win over RCB; Check here

Recent Stories

2611 accused Tahawwur Rana tries to 'plead the Fifth' in Indian court, worries about lengthy trial snt

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana tries to 'plead the Fifth' in Indian court, worries about lengthy trial

PM Modi mourns Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia's demise, hails her as cultural icon ddr

PM Modi mourns Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia's demise, hails her as cultural icon

Want thicker eyebrows? Try THESE 4 natural oils today gcw

Want thicker eyebrows? Try THESE 4 natural oils today

Nifty TOP 10 weekly gainers: THESE stocks shined despite tariff tensions AJR

Nifty's TOP 10 weekly gainers: THESE stocks shined despite tariff tensions

Inspired by Ayodhya, Ram temple takes shape in Pakistan's Sindh; Chief priest brings Gangajal from India anr

Inspired by Ayodhya, Ram temple takes shape in Pakistan's Sindh; Chief priest brings Gangajal from India

Recent Videos

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Narine’s All-Round Masterclass Destroys Chennai at Chepauk

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Narine’s All-Round Masterclass Destroys Chennai at Chepauk

Video Icon
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amit Shah, Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Jijabai at Raigad Fort! | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah, Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Jijabai at Raigad Fort! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Coach Gambhir Seeks for Lord Hanuman's Blessings at Chhatarpur Temple | Hanuman Jayanti

Coach Gambhir Seeks for Lord Hanuman's Blessings at Chhatarpur Temple | Hanuman Jayanti

Video Icon
'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon