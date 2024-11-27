Tamil actor Yogi Babu set to make his Hollywood debut in 'Trap City' Movie: Here's what we know

Famous actor Yogi Babu is reportedly set to star in a Hollywood film.

Actor Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu, recognized as a supporting actor and comedian, was born in 1985. His father's service in the Indian Army allowed him to travel to various states at a young age. He spent his childhood in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested in sports, Yogi Babu was also drawn to cinema. He started working as an actor and assistant director in the late 2000s on the show "Lollu Sabha."

Varisu

Babu, who consistently acted in Lollu Sabha, got the opportunity to act in the 2009 film "Yogi," directed by renowned actor and director Ameer. After that film, Babu emerged as the actor "Yogi" Babu. He later acted in many Tamil films and gained fame. His role in the 2014 film "Yaamirukka Bayamey" was highly appreciated. Yogi Babu's future then brightened. A leading comedian in the Tamil film industry, Yogi Babu has received SIIMA and several other awards. Very quickly, Yogi Babu became a top actor. Now he acts in 15 to 20 films a year.

Mandela

He is not only acting as a comedian but also in supporting and hero roles. Demand for him is increasing in films of other languages, including Hindi and Malayalam. So far in 2024, 18 films have been released. Now he is getting ready to act in Hollywood films as well.

Trap City

Producer Tel Ganesan, who introduced Napoleon and G.V. Prakash to Hollywood, will now direct a Hollywood film with Yogi Babu. Yogi Babu will play a major role in this film titled "Trap City." Shooting is expected to begin soon.

Latest Videos