    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am here because of her'; Vicky Jain kneels down to apologize to wife Ankita Lokhande

    Vicky Jain emotionally apologized to his wife Ankita Lokhande during a press conference, acknowledging his behavior on the show. The couple discussed the challenges of their relationship, with Vicky expressing remorse and Ankita accepting the apology

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 7:22 AM IST

    In a poignant episode of Bigg Boss Season 17, Vicky Jain, one of the six finalists alongside Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar, took a heartfelt moment during a press conference to apologize to his wife Ankita Lokhande for his behavior throughout the season.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Facing the media's probing questions about their journey in the show, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were confronted with inquiries about their marriage and their relationships with co-contestants. When asked if they would consider couple therapy post their stint on the show, Vicky responded, expressing that therapy is needed and he intends to convey his apologies to Ankita by bending down on his knees.

    Vicky, displaying genuine remorse, knelt down and expressed his apology to Ankita. "Sorry Manku. Meri galtiya hai muje maaf karde (Sorry Ankita, forgive my mistakes)," he said. Vicky went on to explain the unique challenges they face as a couple living alone, with no external perspectives to point out their mistakes or provide understanding.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya leaves Bigg Boss ahead of finale; know who are safe

    Acknowledging the impact of the 100-day journey in the Bigg Boss house, Vicky confessed that for the first time, he realized that many people are expressing concerns about their relationship. He mentioned that looking back, he now understands that there might have been things happening during that time which shouldn't have.

    Expressing gratitude for Ankita's unwavering support, Vicky emphasized that he owes his presence on the show to her. He admitted to getting lost in the journey and unintentionally neglecting their relationship. Vicky concluded by promising to make amends and apologized once again. Ankita responded with happiness, accepting his apology and sealing the moment with a sweet peck on his cheeks.

