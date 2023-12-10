Bigg Boss 17: Korean artist Aoora enters house as 'wildcard'; shares how he plans to overcome language barrier

Korean artist Aoora joins 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wildcard contestant, excited about new experiences. Despite a language barrier, he aims to spread happiness, viewing his limited Hindi knowledge as a strength. Aoora looks forward to living with strangers and respects host Salman Khan

Korean artist Aoora is gearing up to make his entry as the third wildcard contestant on 'Bigg Boss 17', the popular Indian reality show. Aoora shared insights into why he decided to join the show and how he plans to navigate the language barrier.

Expressing his excitement about being part of 'Bigg Boss 17', Aoora stated, "I am excited because it’s my first time (being on a show like this). So many things are so interesting." He expressed fascination with the prospect of living with strangers, engaging in communal activities like cleaning and cooking together, and looks forward to making new friends. Aoora emphasized that cultural differences won't be a hindrance, as he sees it as an opportunity for new experiences and a learning curve.

Addressing the potential language barrier, Aoora acknowledged not being fluent in Hindi but expressed his willingness to learn. "I will try to listen to Hindi, and I will teach everyone Korean. I do know a little bit of Hindi. I will speak in simple Hindi, I’m ready. I don’t speak Hindi, but I am going to ‘Bigg Boss’," he affirmed. Surprisingly, Aoora sees his limited knowledge of Hindi as a strength, emphasizing that it allows him to detach emotionally. His primary goal is to bring happiness and positive energy to everyone on the show.

ALSO READ: 'The Archies': Aishwarya Rai calls Zoya Akhtar movie 'wonderful'; congratulates whole team [WATCH]

Aoora also expressed his respect for the show's host, Salman Khan, and is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to meet him. With a positive and adaptable attitude, Aoora seems ready to embrace the challenges and unique experiences that 'Bigg Boss 17' has to offer

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty shares inside-pics from Adira Chopra's Christmas themed birthday party at Yash-Raj studios