    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results out! Is the actress expecting her first child? Read

    Last month, Ankita Lokhande was feeling unwell and did not get her periods hence the doctor advised a pregnancy test. 

    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Ankita Lokhande stunned everyone last week when she admitted to having a pregnancy test inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While various pregnancy rumors have circulated, it has finally been confirmed that the actress is not expecting her first child with her husband Vicky Jain.

    Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results 

    As per sources, Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results are negative which implies that the actress and her husband will not have their first child.

    Why the pregnancy test?

    Ankita was having mood swings when she told her husband, Vicky Jain, that she was displeased with him and wanted to leave the house earlier this month. She also expressed concern about missing her periods because she wasn't feeling well. 

    She said in an episode, "I'm feeling ill. I have an internal feeling. I am not getting my periods. I want to go home."

    When Ankita talked about the tests

    Ankita stated that she had a blood test and explained that she is not getting periods and that she also got a pregnancy blood test. She went on to say that the reports were still being processed and that a urine test had been performed.

    Ankita and Vicky 

    In 2019, Ankita Lokhande disclosed that she is dating businessman Vicky Jain and on December 14, 2021, the two got married in Mumbai. 

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
