Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to bid adieu to the housemates and his mandali? Here's what we know

Best known for making films like Heyy Babyy and Housefull 1, the Bollywood filmmaker and director Sajid Khan is bidding a tearful farewell to the Bigg Boss 16 house and his friends in a new promo from the show.

Bigg Boss 16 is getting spicier, interesting with each passing day. Many renowned actors always are involved in controversial situations in the house. It means there's never a single moment or day that goes without changing equations, fighting, or quarreling inside the house amidst the housemates. The audiences and ardent Bigg Boss fanatics love the mix of masala, entertainment, controversies, spice, changing friendships, love angles, new love triangles, physical altercations, and so on.

After loads of fights, the 'Bigg Boss 16' house witnessed emotional moments with the entry of contestants' family members in the show for a short time in the last week episode. This time, audiences have been applauding how the show is giving them all a glance into real and vulnerable persona of their favorite television stars.

After the globally prominent Chota Bhaijaan Abdu Rozik exited the house, filmmaker Sajid Khan is also bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss 16 house, according to a new promo on Twitter. The clip from the upcoming episode of the reality show has surfaced online. It reveals Bigg Boss announcing that Sajid is about to leave the house. Bigg Boss also lauds the epic journey of Sajid Khan as the Housefull director listened with tears in his eyes.

Netizens seem to have had a mixed reaction to the filmmaker's exit. While some are sad to see him leave the show, others tweeted that he was a bully and brought up his ill reputation. "Will miss you sajid sir ..you were quite entertaining," said one fan. Another commented, "Pheli bar kisi ki Jane ki itna khusi ho rahi Hy, Sajid toh shiv ka game bhi kharab kar diya, Nimmo ko bhi." "He was good player but bully and manipulative. His game was much better than the whole mandali," read another comment.

For the unversed, Filmmaker Farah Khan had entered the house to meet her brother Sajid Khan, who has been locked inside the house since the 16th season started. In a video shared by Colors TV on Sunday evening in the last week, Farah gave a tight hug to Sajid. She even cried while meeting him. Farah says, "I have not seen you for three months. You are doing so well Sajid. Sajid, I am telling you now. Mein ek bhai chod ke gayi thi. Teen bhai leke jaa rahi hu mein extra."

