Kangana Ranaut's patriotic film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has hit the theatres and fans are already hailing the film for its larger-than-life theme, calling her, ‘not all superheroes wear capes’. Keep reading to find out more.

Kangana Ranaut could not catch a breath for the last few weeks as she was promoting her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in full swing. From donning classic sarees to impressing her fandom to talking openly about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata's sensitive storyline - she did it all like a pro. She stirred up some controversies with her bold remarks and served some fashion goals at the same time. Well, she is Bollywood's queen, and there's no denying that.

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Releases Today

Today marks quite a historical day for her as her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has finally hit the theatres, and fans are hailing every bit of her performance. Some are calling the cast, “not all heroes wear capes.” While some are lauding Kangana's impeccable acting skills, some feel the movie missed a few marks. Let's take a look at a few appreciative tweets posted by her fans on the social media platform X and more.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review

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About The Movie

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on real-life events that took place during the horrendous 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Unlike other films revolving around this subject, this particular film captures the heroic actions inside the wards of Cama Hospitals. Highlighting how hospital workers worked together with all their might to protect and keep nearly 400 patients alive when terrorists attacked the campus. Kangana's character is heavily inspired by real-life nurse Anjali Kulthe.