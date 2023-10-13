Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bhairavi Vaidya no more: Salman Khan's co-star passes away at 67

    Indian actress Bhairavi Vaidya passed away at the age of 67. She was fighting a deadly battle with cancer and had been struggling for the last six months. Bhairavi Vaidya acted alongside global icon Salman Khan in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

    Bhairavi Vaidya no more: Salman Khan's co-star passes away at 67 vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    Veteran film and TV actress Bhairavi Vaidya died on October 8. She was 67 years old. Her career spanned a total of 45 years. Bhairavi had been battling cancer for the past half-year. One of her recent projects was 'Nima Denzongpa'. Her co-star from the show, Surabhi Das, mourned her death and told a leading Indian entertainment portal, "I am so upset and saddened by the news of her passing away. I shared great times with her on sets."

    ALSO READ: 'Sam Bahadur' teaser OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal's nuanced acting chops as Field Marshal in much-awaited biopic

    Bhairavi Vaidya was known for her roles in Gujarati and Hindi films. One of her recent appearances was in the TV show 'Nima Denzongpa', which gained her a lot of recognition. She has also worked in shows like 'Hasratein' and 'Mahisagar'. She made her Bollywood debut in the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer film Taal. She also played a pivotal role in Salman Khan-starrer bollywood film 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke'.

    Pratik Gandhi, who shared the screen space with her in the film, Ventilator, shared, "I got an opportunity to work with her in the film Ventilator. We had a good bonding. She was very affectionate. I had seen her perform on stage and on television as a child. I always admired her performance. I can not forget her smiling face."

    Bhairavi Vaidya was also a popular name in Gujarati and in Hindi cinema. She has worked in television serials like Hasratein and Mahisagar. In 1999, she made her Bollywood debut in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Taal.

    CINTAA paid its condolence on the passing away of Bhairavi on October 8, Their statement read, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Bhairavi Vaidya (Member since 2005)." Actor Pratik Gandhi also remembered her as an "affectionate" person with whom he shared the screen in a Gujarati film called Ventilator.

    ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Tanushree Dutta files FIR, says 'this time, Rakhi won't be spared'

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Tanushree Dutta files FIR, says 'this time, Rakhi won't be spared' RBA

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Tanushree Dutta files FIR, says 'this time, Rakhi won't be spared'

    'Sam Bahadur' teaser OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal's nuanced acting chops as Field Marshal in much-awaited biopic vma

    'Sam Bahadur' teaser OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal's nuanced acting chops as Field Marshal in much-awaited biopic

    Cricket Musical special ahead of India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 showdown; here's a list of artists osf

    Musical special ahead of India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 showdown; here's a list of artists

    Bigg Boss 17 Tiger star Salman Khan fees will SHOCK you read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Tiger star Salman Khan’s fees will SHOCK you; read details

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan matchRKK

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan match

    Recent Stories

    Delhi High Court rejects Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty's plea in UAPA case AJR

    Delhi HC rejects Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty's plea in UAPA case

    Skin care 101: 7 ways for soothing dry and itchy skin RBA EAI

    Skin care 101: 7 ways for soothing dry and itchy skin

    Operation Ajay: Keralites rescued from Israel land in Cochin airport rkn

    Operation Ajay: Keralites rescued from Israel land in Cochin airport

    Buenos Aires to Mendoza: 7 MUST visit places in Argentina ATG EAI

    Buenos Aires to Mendoza: 7 MUST visit places in Argentina

    Bengaluru: Prominent journalist Sachidananda Murthy 'Sachi' passes away

    Bengaluru: Prominent journalist Sachidananda Murthy 'Sachi' passes away

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon