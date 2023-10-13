'Sam Bahadur' teaser OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal's nuanced acting chops as Field Marshal in much-awaited biopic

RSVP Movies has finally unveiled the much-awaited Teaser of Sam Bahadur, based on the life of First Field Marshall of India and military might, Sam Manekshaw, and it has blended powerful performances with a compelling storyline and exceptional cinematography, leaving audiences intrigued for more.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his iconic roles in films like Uri and Raazi, will next wow his fans and audiences with a phenomenal performance in Sam Bahadur, which has only amplified and heightened the excitement and anticipation among audiences. The film delves into the life and times of the military legend, presenting a powerful narrative that pays homage to his heroics and leadership. With this film, he reaffirms and carves a strong permanent niche by strengthening his place as one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as the wife of Sam Manekshaw, Siloo.

The maverick and ace bollywood filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for her outstanding craft of weaving a captivating story with her finesse-filled direction in films like Raazi and Talvar, collaborates with Vicky Kaushal again for Sam Bahadur. The remarkable directorial perfection of Meghna Gulzar, combined with her capability to bring out the best in her cast, assures that the film will be an extraordinary experience for audiences and cinema lovers.

Sam Bahadur is a significant addition to the outstanding roster of RSVP, which specializes in giving thought-invoking, visually tasteful and stunning films. They are renowned for their commitment to quality story-telling and dedication to bringing unique and fascinating narratives to the big screen, confirming a central place in the Indian film industry.

Vicky Kaushal, who plays the lead role in the film, said, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We have poured our hearts into bringing to life one of the great heroes of India on screen. I am humbled to be a part of this inspiring project. The teaser is just a short glimpse of the legend. The story will surely touch the hearts of the audiences."

Meghna Gulzar adds, "I feel blessed that I got chosen to tell this story and work with this incredible cast. Sam Manekshaw is an ideal and a hero who has lived his life fearlessly and righteously. I hope our effort to present his extraordinary life and admirable qualities will resonate with the audience. He is a role model everyone should know more about."

Producer Ronnie Screwvala shares, "It is not often that one gets to make a movie on an Icon and a true patriot. And it is also not often that one partners with the perfect Director to bring this story to life. Meghna does that and much more. But it IS rare that one gets to work with Vicky. Just about every time we come together - it is for a special reason. On this one, his performance is going to leave audiences totally awestruck. From all of us - A 21-gun salute to Sam Bahadur."

Teaser

The much-awaited teaser of 'Sam Bahadur', the biopic, is finally out now. You can also watch it here.

The teaser of Sam Bahadur offers a glimpse into the incredible and poignant tale of the legendary military leader. The teaser has already captured the hearts of audiences globally and aroused curiosity among cinephiles. It is a testament to the potential of the film to shed light on the life of a national hero. Sam Bahadur is all set to release worldwide on 1st December 2023 on the silver screens.

