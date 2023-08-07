Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays

    Before the show started at FedEx Field, concertgoers waited over two hours for a shelter-in-place to end.

    Beyonces Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    The last train at Metro will run an hour later than usual because bad weather postponed Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour" performance on Sunday. Before the show started at FedEx Field, concertgoers waited over two hours for a shelter-in-place to end.The tour will pay for the $100,000 needed to run more trains, maintain all 98 stations available for customers to depart, and other operational costs in order to provide Metro service for one additional hour. Customers will only be able to enter at Morgan Boulevard, the station closest to FedExField, during the extended service duration. The only stations left will be exits.

    According to the local ABC7, the 41-year-old hitmaker was scheduled to appear at the FedExField as a part of her ongoing Renaissance Tour. But after a shelter in place order was issued because of bad weather, the singer—who it was recently revealed had added an unexpected item to her tour rider—was forced to postpone her performance for almost two hours.

     

    ALSO READ: Salaar Part 1: Prabhas and other cast restricted from interviews to avoid any spoiler

    Beyonce gladly stepped in to offer her fans an additional hour of train service after the show ended to ensure concertgoers made it home safely. Nearly 100 train stations were kept open at the performer's expense for exits only, with Morgan Boulevard serving as the single entry. Beyonce gladly intervened after the performance to extend the train service for an additional hour so that fans could get it home safely. 

    With an entrance solely at Morgan Boulevard, the performer paid to keep roughly 100 rail stations open for exits only. The vocalist of Drunk In Love earlier hinted that she might start a tour in October of the previous year. The Grammy Award-winning singer made it known that she intended to tour in February of last year. The concert tour was organised to promote Renaissance, her seventh studio album, which was released in July of last year. When the album first came out, both critics and listeners gave it very positive reviews.

    ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's appearances with DJ Fred fuels their 'dating' rumours; Know details

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details ATG

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed RBA

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed

    Mahesh Babu commences his pre-birthday celebrations with family vacation in Scotland; SEE PHOTOS vma

    Mahesh Babu commences his pre-birthday celebrations with family vacation in Scotland; SEE PHOTOS

    Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide ADC

    Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family vma

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family

    Recent Stories

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details ATG

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed RBA

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed

    Flipkart sale Google Pixel 7 priced under Rs 50000 Check out deal details gcw

    Flipkart sale: Google Pixel 7 priced under Rs 50,000; Check out deal details

    Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS all people evacuated gcw

    BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, all people evacuated

    Scientific breakthrough: Metal heals itself through cold welding, paves way for engineering revolution snt

    Scientific breakthrough: Metal heals itself through cold welding, paves way for engineering revolution

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon