The last train at Metro will run an hour later than usual because bad weather postponed Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour" performance on Sunday. Before the show started at FedEx Field, concertgoers waited over two hours for a shelter-in-place to end.The tour will pay for the $100,000 needed to run more trains, maintain all 98 stations available for customers to depart, and other operational costs in order to provide Metro service for one additional hour. Customers will only be able to enter at Morgan Boulevard, the station closest to FedExField, during the extended service duration. The only stations left will be exits.

According to the local ABC7, the 41-year-old hitmaker was scheduled to appear at the FedExField as a part of her ongoing Renaissance Tour. But after a shelter in place order was issued because of bad weather, the singer—who it was recently revealed had added an unexpected item to her tour rider—was forced to postpone her performance for almost two hours.

Beyonce gladly stepped in to offer her fans an additional hour of train service after the show ended to ensure concertgoers made it home safely. Nearly 100 train stations were kept open at the performer's expense for exits only, with Morgan Boulevard serving as the single entry.

The concert tour was organised to promote Renaissance, her seventh studio album, which was released in July of last year. When the album first came out, both critics and listeners gave it very positive reviews.

