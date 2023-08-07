Selena Gomez's appearances with DJ Fred fuels their 'dating' rumours; Know details

Selena Gomez and English DJ-record producer Fred Again's dinner rendezvous sparks speculation, but eyewitnesses reveal the real story behind their evening. Selena Gomez was previously linked with noted singer Zayn Malik and .now is being linked with DJ-record producer Fred Again but is there more to these rumours than what actually meets the eye?

Selena Gomez, the renowned singer and the English DJ-record producer Fred Again, created a buzz this week when they got spotted sharing a dinner together. However, the nature of their outing might not be what fans think about, as an insider sheds light on actual dynamics at play. Earlier Selena Gomez shocked fans back in June 2023 when she started following Dusk Till Dawn singer Zayn Malik again and now she is surprising the ardent and global #Selenator fandom as she got clicked and spotted with eminent DJ-record producer Fred Again indulging in a dinner date at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood.

Gomez and Fred chose Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood as the backdrop for their dinner, according to a leading global hollywood portal. The venue choice might fuel speculation, yet details from the eyewitness paint a different picture. The duo arrived around 7 p.m., and while they appeared to be enjoying each other's company, it wasn't a typical date scene. They sat across from each other without much physical contact, suggesting a more casual and friendly interaction.

Throughout the evening, Gomez and Fred engaged with fans in a friendly and heartwarming manner. One fan even requested a photo with her baby, to which Gomez graciously obliged. Another admirer approached Gomez and expressed admiration, receiving a friendly response. These interactions reinforced the image of Gomez's approachable nature. The night's events continued with a lighthearted incident where a person playing pool by mistake had got too close to Gomez, resulting in her cheerful encouragement.

As Gomez and Fred's dinner outing raises eyebrows and curiosity, it's worth considering the context of their respective careers. Fred Again, known for his collaborations with renowned artists, is set to embark on an upcoming tour. On the other hand, Gomez has recently confirmed her return to the studio, hinting at new music on the horizon. Their interaction could potentially be more professional than personal, revolving around a collaboration that fans might eagerly anticipate.

