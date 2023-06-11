Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Best Indian films on Netflix: Stream these 9 brilliant Indian works on OTT

    With groundbreaking talent and narratives in Indian cinema, Netflix has opened its doors to more Desi content. Check these out!- By Mahalexmi
     

    Best Indian films on Netflix: Stream these 9 brilliant Indian works on OTT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 9:04 PM IST

    Here are a few films that you can binge-watch on the popular OTT platform:

    Minnal Murali (2021): An ordinary man gets struck by lightning, giving him superpowers. But he must take down an unexpected enemy to be the hero he is meant to be.

    The White Tiger (2021): Based on the bestselling novel, an ambitious driver at the house of a rich family escapes poverty to become an entrepreneur with his cunning and wit.

    Varane Avashyamund (2020): At an apartment complex in Chennai, the ordinary lives of a few of its tenants get intertwined in a heartwarming and feel-good story.

    The Sky is Pink (2019): Based on a true story, we follow the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who after her death, narrates the life and love of her parents and family from the afterlife.

    Uyare (2019): An aspiring pilot’s life is shattered when her abusive boyfriend throws acid on her. She overcomes the difficulties and works for her dream to fly.

    Article 15 (2019): When a righteous city cop begins a new job in the rural heart of the country, a murder investigation leads to him discovering the brutality of caste discrimination.

    Jana Gana Mana (2022): The murder of a college professor leads to a notorious uproar from students. A cop opens an investigation while a lawyer tries to get justice in court.

    Andhadhun (2018): A visually impaired pianist navigates through his life, but he finds himself at the scene of a murder and along the way, several secrets are exposed.

    Bheed (2023): A border cop is assigned to stop migrant workers from crossing during a lockdown. However, this turns into a fight for humanity amidst prejudice and suffering.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 9:04 PM IST
