Popular Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee, famous for his hit film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', has passed away at the age of 43. He was a big name in both films and TV, and his sudden death has left the Bengali entertainment industry in shock.

In a huge shock to the Bengali entertainment world, popular actor Rahul Banerjee has passed away. He was just 43. The actor, whose real name was Arunoday Banerjee, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

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Rahul was practically born into acting. He first appeared on stage at the age of three, in his father's theatre group. His father, Bishwanath Banerjee, was the director of the theatre group ‘Bijoygarh Atmaprakash’. Over his career, Rahul acted in more than 450 stage plays.

About Chirodini Tumi Je Amar

His big break in films came with 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar'. The movie, directed by Raj Chakraborty, also starred Priyanka Sarkar. It was a massive box office hit and made Rahul an overnight star.

After that, he starred in several other films like ‘Love Circus’, ‘Shono Mon Boli Tomay’, and ‘Pati Parameshwar’. Rahul was a big name on television too. He won everyone's hearts with his role as Aditya in the popular Zee Bangla serial ‘Khela’. His performance in the show ‘Tumi Ashbe Bole’ was also highly praised.

Rahul received several awards for his acting. He even won the Anandalok Award for Best Actor for his debut film, ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’.

On the personal front, Rahul was married to his co-star, Priyanka Sarkar. The couple has a son named Sahaj Banerjee. Although they separated in 2017, they had reportedly started living together again in 2023.

The news of Rahul Banerjee's death has sent a wave of grief through the Bengali entertainment industry. His colleagues and fans are in deep shock and have been sharing their condolences.