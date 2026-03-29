Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, tragically died in a drowning accident in Odisha while on the set of his Star Jalsha show Bholebaba Paar Karega. The news has shocked fans and the Bengali film and television industry.

In a tragic incident that has left the Bengali entertainment industry in shock, actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, passed away after drowning. The accident occurred while he was present for the shoot of his Star Jalsha television show Bholebaba Paar Karega. Reports indicate that he fell into a waterbody and, despite rescue attempts, was declared dead upon arrival at Digha Hospital. The news was confirmed by his colleague Bhaskar Banerjee. Rahul’s untimely demise has sent waves of grief among fans, co-actors, and the Bengali film fraternity.

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Details of the Accident

According to sources, the incident took place in Talsari on Sunday. Rahul reportedly approached the waterbody after finishing lunch during a break in shooting. He was not actively filming at the time. A technician noticed him struggling and immediately alerted the crew. Colleagues rushed to assist and managed to rescue him from the water, but he could not be revived at the hospital.

The East Midnapore district police confirmed the incident, with Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Biswas stating that drowning was the cause of death. The autopsy is scheduled to take place at the hospital, and a detailed medical report is awaited.

Family and Personal Life

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is survived by his wife, renowned Bengali actress Priyanka Sarkar, who co-starred with him in the hit film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. The couple has a son named Shohoj. Rahul and Priyanka had separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2023 and were co-parenting their son. They had originally married in 2010.

Friends and colleagues have expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Rahul as not only a talented actor but also a warm and caring individual.

Career and Achievements

Rahul Banerjee was a prominent figure in Bengali cinema and television. He rose to fame with the 2008 blockbuster Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, which became a cult hit and established him as a household name. Over the years, he appeared in films including Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hannyate, and Kagojer Bou.

In addition to films, Rahul made his mark on television with shows such as Sahaj Katha and his recent work in Bholebaba Paar Karega. Known for his versatility and natural acting skills, he earned a loyal fanbase that admired both his talent and humility.

Industry Reaction

The Bengali film and television community has expressed shock and grief over Rahul’s sudden death. Colleagues and fans flooded social media with condolences, remembering him as a gifted actor who had contributed significantly to both cinema and television.

His untimely passing serves as a poignant reminder of life’s unpredictability and the fragility of human existence, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew and admired him.