Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was one of Tollywood's most loved actors. From TV serials to big-screen films, he always left a mark with his powerful acting. Here’s a quick look at the man behind the roles.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was a household name in Tollywood. A talented actor who shone on both the small and big screens, he left his fans heartbroken with his untimely death. But what was he like in his personal life? Let's take a look.

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Rahul's Personal Life

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was born on August 16, 1983. His father, Biswanath Banerjee, was a well-known theatre personality. Thanks to his father, Rahul got into acting at a very young age. Besides acting, he was also a regular writer for various magazines. His family's political background also influenced him. He was a staunch supporter of leftist politics. He never shied away from voicing his opinions on everything from the entertainment world to social issues. He was seen on the front lines during the protests at RG Kar Hospital. Recently, when many were trolling actress Sudipta Chakraborty on social media, Rahul strongly spoke out against it. He was known for always standing up and protesting against injustice.

Acting Career

Rahul first started acting on stage with his father's theatre group, Bijoygarh Atmaprakash. It was director Rabi Ojha who brought him to television. He acted in a serial called 'Khela' in 2006, which became a massive hit. The show made both Rahul and his co-star Priyanka Sarkar incredibly popular. After this, he made his film debut with Raj Chakraborty's 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' in 2008. There was no looking back for Rahul after that. He went on to star in one hit serial and film after another.

Love and Marriage

He fell in love with his 'Khela' co-star, Priyanka Sarkar, and they later got married. The couple often made headlines for their relationship. They tied the knot in 2010 but started living separately in 2017. In several interviews, Rahul had spoken about their love story. He revealed that they had married against Priyanka's family's wishes and had even eloped to live together. They have a son named Sahaj. Rahul and Priyanka were starting a new chapter in their lives, centred around their son. Now, fans fear the tragic accident at Talsari has completely shattered the lives of Priyanka and their son, Sahaj.