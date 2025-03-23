Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more

Read Full Article

Mumbai, prepare for an incredible musical night! Arijit Singh, the man with the golden voice, is preparing to perform his magic again in the city's heart. Arijit, known for his soulful songs and thrilling live performances, brings his highly anticipated concert to 'Aamchi Mumbai,' promising an evening of emotions, memories, and pure musical joy.

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025 Day 1: Date, Venue, and Show Timings

The first concert of Arijit's Mumbai tour begins tomorrow, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in the breathtaking Jio World Garden, BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex), Bandra East, Mumbai. According to District by Zomato, the official ticketing partner, the concert will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Unfortunately, Arijit Singh's Mumbai Day 1 event tickets are now totally sold out.

What can you anticipate during Arijit Singh's Mumbai concert in Bandra?

And for those who go, an Arijit Singh performance is more than simply listening to their favourite songs; it's about experiencing them live. The excitement, live instrumentation, real emotions, and his unrivalled ability to connect with the audience make his shows captivating.

Fans may expect a combination of soulful tunes and high-energy performances. Every song, from the deep romance of Apna Bana Le, the dreamy beauty of Tum Kya Mile, and the enticing rhythm of Kesariya to the explosive rhythms of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Ghungroo, and Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, will transport the listener on a fantastic musical trip.

If you've got a ticket, consider yourself lucky because this will be a memorable evening. And for those who missed out, the second concert is scheduled for Tuesday, March 25, so don't skip out this time!

