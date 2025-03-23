user
user

Selena Gomez to release her long-lost song 'Stained' after 8 years

Selena Gomez thrilled fans by releasing her long-lost song 'Stained' after nearly eight years. The tune was recorded for her 2015 album Revival but never released. It is currently accessible for a limited period.

Selena Gomez to release her long-lost song 'Stained' after 8 years RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Selena Gomez left fans thrilled as she announced the release of her long-lost song 'Stained' after nearly eight years. The track, which was recorded during the sessions for her 2015 album Revival, never made it onto an album and is now available for a limited time.

On Saturday, Gomez took to her Instagram to share the exciting news and also thanked her fans for keeping the song alive over the years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

"Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song Your love for 'Stained' has never gone away, and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album. 'Stained' is now available exclusively on my official store for a limited time only. #Stained," read her Instagram post.

Also Read: Samantha-Naga to Sara-Ali: 6 Stars who divorced shortly after marriage

The song was leaked in 2016 but was never officially released--until now.

Gomez released her highly anticipated new album, 'I Said I Love You First' earlier this week. The album is a 15-track collection released under SMG Music, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records. It also marks her first full-length collaboration as a couple with her fiance Benny Blanco.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The couple, who confirmed their romance in December 2023, has always been open about their love story. Selena recently celebrated Blanco's 37th birthday on March 8.

Also Read: Honey Singh to Badshah: Know real names of top 10 Indian singers

The actor-singer posted an adorable message for him, writing, "I'm not sure what I did to deserve you, but damn am I glad you were born. Happy birthday, baby," as per People. According to the publication, they also revisited the restaurant where they had their first date and recreated the dish they ate, sharing the special moment with fans.

Meanwhile, the couple announced their engagement in December 2024, as per People.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more RBA

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more

Yash joins Yo Yo Honey Singh at a Bengaluru concert, spoke about his struggle:'We have a common story' MEG

Yash joins Yo Yo Honey Singh at a Bengaluru concert, spoke about his struggle:'We have a common story'

Chhaava Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attends Vicky Kaushal starrer special screening; praises film ATG

'Chhaava': Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attends Vicky Kaushal starrer special screening; praises film

Sikandar censor review: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer clarifies about REMAKE MEG

Sikandar censor review: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer clarifies about REMAKE

Suits LA: David Costabile rejoins cast, reprising his role in the new legal drama NTI

Suits LA: David Costabile rejoins cast, reprising his role in the new legal drama

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Sharvari Wagh shines in a golden off-shoulder gown ATG

(PHOTOS) Sharvari Wagh shines in a golden off-shoulder gown

Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women RBA

Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women

Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru dmn

Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more RBA

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more

Drivers conductors get respite! Tamil Nadu govt issues heatwave protection advisory AJR

Drivers, conductors get respite! Tamil Nadu govt issues heatwave protection advisory

Recent Videos

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

Video Icon
BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon