Yash joins Yo Yo Honey Singh at a Bengaluru concert, spoke about his struggle:'We have a common story'

Kannada superstar Yash made a surprise visit at Yo Yo Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour concert in Bengaluru, which left fans surprised. This event turned even more spectacular with the KGF star's presence as a gesture of support to the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. The main highlight of the night is the mutual admiration that these stars share for each other and spoke about each other.

Yash joins Yo Yo Honey Singh at a Bengaluru concert:

During Yash's visit to the concert, Yo Yo Honey Singh introduced Yash to the audience, saying, "My brother for life." These stars shared a heartfelt connection that caught the attention of the fans immediately. The two shared a heartfelt conversation about their struggles and successes, resonating deeply with the crowd.

Yo Yo Honey Singh spoke about Yash, saying, "We have a common story. When we were sharing with each other, it felt like a true brotherly moment. I have found my moment in Karnataka. Brothers for life, everybody!"

Yash responded to the heartfelt speech said by Yo Yo Honey Singh saying, "So inspiring, his story is inspiring; we were discussing the way he has come up in his life and the place he is today. Everybody goes through struggles and fame, but what matters is the love. People love and respect you. Keep flying."

Dream collab awaits:

As the conversation proceeds, they spoke about the collaboration that they are dreaming of. Honey Singh said, "I am ready! You (audience) have to DM him that we want a song with YoYo." Yash replied, "Ready, brother. You have to sing in Kannada also." "I am going to sing in Kannada, everybody—my promise," said the Brown Rang singer.

On the professional front, Yash is working on his upcoming project, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups with Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and it is going to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

