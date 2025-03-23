user
user

Yash joins Yo Yo Honey Singh at a Bengaluru concert, spoke about his struggle:'We have a common story'

Yash made a surprise visit at Yo Yo Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour concert in Bengaluru, which left fans surprised. This event turned even more spectacular with the KGF star's presence.

Yash joins Yo Yo Honey Singh at a Bengaluru concert, spoke about his struggle:'We have a common story' MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Kannada superstar Yash made a surprise visit at Yo Yo Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour concert in Bengaluru, which left fans surprised. This event turned even more spectacular with the KGF star's presence as a gesture of support to the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. The main highlight of the night is the mutual admiration that these stars share for each other and spoke about each other. 

Yash joins Yo Yo Honey Singh at a Bengaluru concert:

During Yash's visit to the concert, Yo Yo Honey Singh introduced Yash to the audience, saying, "My brother for life." These stars shared a heartfelt connection that caught the attention of the fans immediately. The two shared a heartfelt conversation about their struggles and successes, resonating deeply with the crowd.

Yo Yo Honey Singh spoke about Yash, saying, "We have a common story. When we were sharing with each other, it felt like a true brotherly moment. I have found my moment in Karnataka. Brothers for life, everybody!"

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab to Toxic: Nayanthara’s upcoming movies, star cast & date

Yash responded to the heartfelt speech said by Yo Yo Honey Singh saying, "So inspiring, his story is inspiring; we were discussing the way he has come up in his life and the place he is today. Everybody goes through struggles and fame, but what matters is the love. People love and respect you. Keep flying."

Dream collab awaits:

As the conversation proceeds, they spoke about the collaboration that they are dreaming of. Honey Singh said, "I am ready! You (audience) have to DM him that we want a song with YoYo." Yash replied, "Ready, brother. You have to sing in Kannada also." "I am going to sing in Kannada, everybody—my promise," said the Brown Rang singer.

On the professional front, Yash is working on his upcoming project, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups with Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and it is going to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai for Nitesh Tiwari's NEXT

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more RBA

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more

Selena Gomez to release her long-lost song 'Stained' after 8 years RBA

Selena Gomez to release her long-lost song 'Stained' after 8 years

Chhaava Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attends Vicky Kaushal starrer special screening; praises film ATG

'Chhaava': Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attends Vicky Kaushal starrer special screening; praises film

Sikandar censor review: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer clarifies about REMAKE MEG

Sikandar censor review: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer clarifies about REMAKE

Suits LA: David Costabile rejoins cast, reprising his role in the new legal drama NTI

Suits LA: David Costabile rejoins cast, reprising his role in the new legal drama

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Sharvari Wagh shines in a golden off-shoulder gown ATG

(PHOTOS) Sharvari Wagh shines in a golden off-shoulder gown

Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women RBA

Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women

Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru dmn

Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more RBA

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more

Drivers conductors get respite! Tamil Nadu govt issues heatwave protection advisory AJR

Drivers, conductors get respite! Tamil Nadu govt issues heatwave protection advisory

Recent Videos

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

Video Icon
BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon