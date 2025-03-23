Salman Khan, Eknath Shinde support TB Mukt Bharat campaign at Awareness Cricket Match

Read Full Article

Bollywood star Salman Khan marked his presence at TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

In the visuals making the rounds on the internet, Khan can be seen watching the Neta XI Vs Abhineta XI match along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Leaders and actors have come together on one platform for fulfilling PM Modi's vision for a TB-free India...I congratulate Anurag Thakur, who is the captain of the leaders' team, and Suniel Shetty, who is the captain of the actors' team. This is a great initiative to raise awareness for a crucial social cause..." Shinde said while speaking to the media.

BJP MP and former union minister Anurag Thakur's team locked horns against Suniel Shetty's team, with over 50 celebrities in attendance.

On the Neta XI vs Abhineta XI match under the TB-Free India movement, Thakur said, "Neta XI vs Abhineta XI match is being held for awareness. We will play matches in every corner of the country for TB Free India in 2025."

He added, "I thank the actors, along with Suniel Shetty, who have joined this initiative. To take the resolution of TB Free India and forward the message to the public.... we will play against each other irrespective of political parties, region, and languages as the country comes first for everyone... 'TB haarega Bhaarat jeetega'."

In December 2024, parliamentarians under Rajya Sabha Chairman XI and Lok Sabha Speaker XI played a friendly cricket match at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to raise awareness about TB.

