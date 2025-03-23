Saurabh Rajput murder: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla struggle with intense drug withdrawal behind bars

Read Full Article

Meerut: Since March 19, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, both 27 years old, have been held in separate barracks at Meerut District Jail, approximately 1.5 kilometers apart. According to a jail official on Saturday, both undertrials are struggling with severe withdrawal symptoms due to their drug dependencies and are under close medical observation to prevent any deterioration in their condition. Their request to be housed closer together has been denied. So far, no immediate family members have visited them.

Muskan, who is accused of the brutal murder of her husband, former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, 29, has been repeatedly asking for injections, while Sahil has been agitated and craving marijuana, the official reported.

"Muskan is barely eating and spends most of her time sitting quietly in a corner," the official added. "Sahil is also visibly distressed and uncomfortable." They are being housed in separate sections—Muskan in barrack 12, designated for female undertrials, and Sahil in barrack 18 at the jail’s reception center. A medical team is providing them with de-addiction treatment, and it is expected to take about 10 days for them to adjust to the prison environment.

Meerut SSP Dr. Vipin Tada stated on Saturday that efforts are underway to have the case moved to a fast-track court for an expedited trial.

Muskan and Sahil are addicted to drugs?

Investigations have revealed that Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla had been using drugs for several years after reconnecting in 2019. In addition to their drug abuse, police discovered Sahil’s room covered in tantric symbols, satanic drawings, and cryptic notes, suggesting a deep obsession with black magic.

Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer who had recently returned from the UK to celebrate his wife Muskan’s birthday, was brutally murdered. After his death, his body was dismembered, and the remains were stuffed into a drum filled with cement, where they were hidden for nearly two weeks. The murder reportedly took place on the night of March 4 at Saurabh’s rented apartment in Brahmpuri, Meerut. His head was also severed during the gruesome crime.

Following the killing, Muskan and Sahil are said to have gone on a 12-day trip to Shimla. While preliminary findings point to a complex tangle of personal and financial disputes, investigators are still working to uncover the full scope of their motives and actions. The probe has also highlighted the pair’s severe drug dependency.

Meanwhile, Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, has alleged that Muskan’s parents were complicit in the crime and accused them of trying to mislead the investigation. In contrast, Muskan’s mother, Kavita Rastogi, has strongly denounced her daughter’s actions, saying it would have been better if Muskan had never been born.

