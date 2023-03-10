Satish Kaushik passed away: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed during his best friend's last rites

Anupam Kher sat in the ambulance as Satish Kaushik got taken for his last rites on Thursday evening. The actor got emotional as he had to say goodbye to his best friend of 45 years.

On Thursday morning, Anupam Kher confirmed the sad and heartbreaking news that his best friend, Satish Kaushik, died of a heart attack in Delhi. The actor and filmmaker was 66. Anupam stayed by his late best friend's side in the ambulance as Satish's body was taken for the last rites at the Versova crematorium in Mumbai in the evening. In a video, the actor was getting emotional and wiping his tears away as he rode in the ambulance with Satish.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a sombre Anupam is seated in the ambulance as they prepare to leave for the crematorium. At one point, he gets overwhelmed and is emotional as he wipes away tears, first with his hands and later using a handkerchief. Anupam Kher was teary-eyed throughout the last rites journey of his best friend Satish Kaushik.

Anupam Kher and Satish had worked together numerous times in their careers and remained best friends for 45 years. The veteran actor arrived with the rest of the Bollywood film industry to pay his respects to Satish's family at their Mumbai home. Besides Anupam, celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, Ashoke Pandit, Vikrant Massey, Tanvi Azmi, Johnny Lever, Alka Yagnik, and Anup Soni, all stopped by his Versova home to pay their condolences.

Earlier in the day, Anupam had tweeted, "I know that death is the ultimate truth. But never in my dreams, I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend, Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti."

