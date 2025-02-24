Ethereum Under Pressure – Bybit Replenishes $1.23B ETH Reserves, Stolen Funds May Head to Mixers

Data from DeFiLlama shows the total assets held in wallets linked to Bybit plummeted from $16.9 billion before the attack to $11.6 billion at the time of writing.

Ethereum Under Pressure – Bybit Replenishes $1.23B ETH Reserves, Stolen Funds May Head to Mixers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Ethereum (ETH) fell over 4% on Monday despite showing weekend resilience, as fallout from Bybit’s record $1.5 billion hack rippled through the market. The breach triggered a $4 billion “bank run,” bringing total outflows to $5.5 billion.

Bybit suffered a $1.5 billion exploit, triggering a broader crisis that led to a $4 billion “bank run,” bringing total outflows to $5.5 billion. 

Data from DeFiLlama shows the total assets held in wallets linked to Bybit plummeted from $16.9 billion before the attack to $11.6 billion at the time of writing.

Ben Zhou said Sunday the exchange had replenished its Ethereum reserves, closing a $1.4 billion deficit and updated its audited proof-of-reserve in pre-market U.S. trading.

Screenshot 2025-02-24 070259.png Ben Zhou's Post on Twitter as of Feb. 24 | Source: @benbybit/X

Blockchain security firm Elliptic warned that the stolen funds are likely being laundered through crypto mixers to obscure the transaction trail. The firm attributed the hack to North Korea’s Lazarus Group, which has a history of targeting crypto platforms.

“If previous laundering patterns are followed, we might expect to see the use of mixers next,” it said in its report.

Lazarus typically converts stolen tokens into ETH before using mixers to obfuscate transactions, forecast Elliptic. 

Screenshot 2025-02-24 070935.png ETH Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.24 as of 7:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum’s native token remained in ‘neutral’ territory. 

While traders expressed frustration over the broader market downturn, many attributed Ethereum’s decline to Bitcoin’s price action rather than the Bybit hack.

In a post-hack live stream, Zhou revealed that hackers drained 70% of Bybit’s Ether holdings, forcing the exchange to secure emergency liquidity. 

However, stablecoins – not ETH – saw the most significant withdrawals. A liquidity crisis emerged when custody provider Safe temporarily disabled smart wallets, locking $3 billion in USDT.

As withdrawals mounted, Bybit’s team manually verified signatures to recover reserves, but the crisis fueled a 50% drawdown of total assets.

Meanwhile, some industry figures, including BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, suggested rolling back Ethereum’s blockchain to recover funds. 

Zhou said Bybit consulted Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation but received no definitive response. 

While technically feasible, such an action would require overwhelming consensus among Ethereum stakeholders and could result in a hard fork, effectively splitting the network.

ETH is currently trading near the $2,687 level. Traders are likely to watch out for a move toward the $2,350 level, which has acted as a strong support since August 2024.

It remains down over 18% in the past month.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Ethereum Falls As Bybit Gets Hit By The Biggest Crypto Hack in History – Retail Traders Fume

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kosmos Energy Reports Upbeat Revenue But Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss: Retail’s Optimistic

Kosmos Energy Reports Upbeat Revenue But Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss: Retail’s Optimistic

PSU Stock RVNL Faces Bearish Pressure, Warns SEBI Market Analyst: Watch Out For This Key Level

PSU Stock RVNL Faces Bearish Pressure, Warns SEBI Market Analyst: Watch Out For This Key Level

Microsoft Stock In Spotlight As Analyst Raises Concerns Over Software Giant’s Long-Term AI Demand: Retail Turns Uneasy

Microsoft Stock In Spotlight As Analyst Raises Concerns Over Software Giant’s Long-Term AI Demand: Retail Turns Uneasy

Motorola Stock Struggles Despite RapidDeploy Acquisition, But Retail Stays Bullish

Motorola Stock Struggles Despite RapidDeploy Acquisition, But Retail Stays Bullish

Top 5 Software Stocks That Gained Biggest Retail Following Jump On Stocktwits Last Week

Top 5 Software Stocks That Gained Biggest Retail Following Jump On Stocktwits Last Week

Recent Stories

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Anurag Thakur spotted with Shahid Afridi, Netizens react after pic goes viral HRD

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Anurag Thakur spotted with Shahid Afridi, Netizens react after pic goes viral

Those who can eat animal fodder...: PM targets Lalu-era rule, highlights NDA's farmer welfare push in Bihar ddr

'Those who can eat animal fodder...': PM slams Lalu-era rule, highlights NDA's farmer welfare in Bihar | WATCH

Kosmos Energy Reports Upbeat Revenue But Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss: Retail’s Optimistic

Kosmos Energy Reports Upbeat Revenue But Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss: Retail’s Optimistic

10 travel essentials every fashionista must pack SRI

10 travel essentials every fashionista must pack

Football Premier League: Are Liverpool confirmed winners? The Reds make statement after victory against Man City HRD

Premier League: Are Liverpool confirmed winners? The Reds make statement after victory against Man City

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Earth Experiencing its Sixth Mass Extinction Event?

Infographic Hub | Earth Experiencing its Sixth Mass Extinction Event?

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Zelensky Hails Kyiv's 'Heroism'; German Vote Victor Merz Faces Tough Talks, & More

World News Wrap | Zelensky Hails Kyiv's 'Heroism'; German Vote Victor Merz Faces Tough Talks, & More

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Fasting Rules to Worship LORD SHIVA!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Fasting Rules to Worship LORD SHIVA!

Video Icon
Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Video Icon
Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Video Icon