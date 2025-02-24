'Those who can eat animal fodder...': PM slams Lalu-era rule, highlights NDA's farmer welfare in Bihar | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on previous governments, particularly taking an indirect swipe at Lalu Prasad’s tenure. He accused past administrations of neglecting farmers' welfare, contrasting it with the NDA’s commitment to agricultural progress.

"Those who could even eat animal fodder can never change the fate of farmers," Modi remarked, referencing the infamous fodder scam. He emphasized that both at the Centre and under Nitish Kumar’s leadership in Bihar, the NDA has consistently prioritized the well-being of farmers. "I have always maintained that the poor, 'annadata' (food providers), youth, and women are the four pillars of democracy," he added.

Criticizing previous governments, Modi accused them of abandoning farmers during crises like floods, droughts, and hailstorms. "Whether it was Congress or the ‘jungle raj’ era, farmers’ problems never mattered to them. But in 2014, when you blessed the NDA, I ensured a change. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, we have provided ₹1.75 lakh crore in claims to farmers during times of disaster," he said.

Highlighting the government’s direct financial support to farmers, Modi announced the release of the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. "With a single click, ₹22,000 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across India. I saw people checking their mobile phones in real-time, confirming the transfer, and I could see the happiness in their eyes," he said, noting that 75 lakh beneficiaries in Bihar were included in the latest installment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sharing the stage with Modi, echoed his sentiments, emphasizing the transformation Bihar has undergone under NDA rule. "When we first formed the government in 2005, Bihar was in a dire state. People feared stepping out after dark, communal tensions were frequent, and infrastructure—roads, electricity, and education—was crumbling. Even in Patna, electricity was available for just eight hours a day," he recalled.

Highlighting progress under his administration, Nitish Kumar asserted that Bihar now enjoys better law and order, improved education and healthcare, and reliable electricity and water supply. "There is no longer fear in the state; instead, peace and brotherhood prevail," he added, reinforcing the NDA’s governance credentials ahead of upcoming elections.

