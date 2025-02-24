IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Anurag Thakur spotted with Shahid Afridi, Netizens react after pic goes viral

Anurag Thakur being spotted with Shahid Afridi during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan sparked a flurry of reactions from the netizens.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister Anurag Thakur was spotted sitting with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between two arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Team India registered their second consecutive win in the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025, defeating Pakistan by six wickets in a high-stakes clash. Virat Kohli led the Men in Blue’s batting with a brilliant match-winning innings of 100 off 107 balls. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill too contributed to India’s innings of 56 and 46, respectively.

During the high-volatile clash, many celebrities and VVIPs were present at the stadium, including cricket legends, celebrities and political figures. The likes of Shahid Afridi, Urvashi Rautela, Orry, Cheeranjivi, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny, Jasprit Bumrah, Sonakshi Sinha, and to name a few. India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was too spotted at the stadium for the clash.

However, Anurag Thakur was spotted having a conversation with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in the VVIP box, and their picture quickly went viral on social media.

Anurag Thakur with Shahid Afridi

As soon as the picture of Anurag Thakur being spotted with Shahid Afridi went viral on social media, a flurry of reactions sparked from the netizens. Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), people stated that Anurag would have been branded as ‘traitor’ if he was from Congress rather than being BJP leader. While others remind Anurag Thakur of the ‘Goli Maaro’ slogan, which he had once chanted during a political rally in New Delhi.

Here's how netizens reacted to Anurag Thakur spotted with Shahid Afridi

