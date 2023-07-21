Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Barbie' ending explained: What powerful choice does Gret Gerwig's film talk about?

    The concluding scenes in Greta Gerwig's comedy 'Barbie' movie captures the character's journey. Let's discuss the ending in detail.

    The conclusion of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie leaves viewers reflecting on the significant effects of the protagonist's choice. The story of the movie interweaves a variety of influences, integrating components from classic films like "The Truman Show" and "PlayTime" by Jacques Tati, all set in a fantasy world of plastic. The protagonist of the tale is played by Margot Robbie as the conventional Barbie, who sets out on a quest to learn who she really is. The story takes an existential turn as the traditional issues are resolved, with unexpected turns and moving scenes. There will be spoilers in this article as it discusses the film's finale.

    Barbie follows the rules of journey-driven storytelling while introducing unexpected subversions that jokingly poke fun at the movie's corporate background and advance the Mattel brand. One of the movie's clever subversions features Ryan Gosling's hysterically ignorant Ken character accepting patriarchy, which eventually causes him to clash with Barbie. Barbie joins up with other women and Barbies to oppose Ken's repressive authority, putting on a potent show of female solidarity and resistance.

    By showing Barbie memories of young girls growing up that resemble those in a home video, Handler provides glimpses into what it means to be alive. The moving scene emphasises Greta Gerwig's underlying message that, despite expectations that Barbie, a toy, would represent a flawless life, life is actually a lovely but difficult journey. Barbie has never before had to examine her life as a result of actual emotions and contradictions. She finds catharsis and delight in accepting her humanity, despite the agony and pain of her newfound self-awareness.

    Barbara, now reincarnated as a person wearing Birkenstocks, embraces her body and personality fully in the movie's epilogue, representing a potent act of self-acceptance. In a hilarious way, the movie's final statement at the gynecologist's office emphasises her independence. The movie makes viewers laugh while simultaneously subtly criticising the restrictions placed by corporate decisions. The transformation of Barbie's journey in Gerwig's movie into a meaningful exploration of empowerment and self-discovery resonates with viewers well beyond the world of plastic dolls.

