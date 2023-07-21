Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppenheimer REVIEW: Netizens hail the film as 'suspenseful with great detailing'

    After a long wait, the much-awaited sci-fi thriller autobiographical movie directed by noted filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, has been released globally. While global fans got already floored by the teaser and trailer, netizens' review on Twitter for Oppenheimer the movie is out now, which is mindblowing.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Finally, the much-awaited movie, which got touted as the sci-fi spectacle of the year and had created global wide hype that is only visible for the acclaimed maverick filmmaker Christopher     Nolan's movie ventures, Oppenheimer the movie, has finally been released in theatres globally. The Twitter review of fans and netizens is also out for the same. They all have flooded the microblogging site and claimed that it is one of the best films that presents a blend of compelling storyline with remarkable performances and brilliant visuals, and so on.

    Oppenheimer's announcement and first intense poster look featuring the nuanced Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy as Robert J Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb and celebrated science physician who played a big role in creating nuclear atom bombs during the Second World War, had already created a huge buzz and successfully intrigued ardent fans of Christopher Nolan movies to watch this movie in the theatres. The film presents a blend of science, fiction, action, a gritty plot, an intriguing storyline, brilliant visuals and a phenomenal performance by Cillian Murphy and the rest of the cast. The fans' and netizens' Twitter review is out. Here's what they have said while lauding the movie on Twitter.

    "#Oppenheimer made me completely immersed in the story. The bomb explosion scene took my breath away. And the performances are just untouchable. Christopher Nolan's best directorial work for me," said a fan.

    "#Oppenheimer was absolutely amazing. A slow burn with such attention to detail escalates in suspense and gives a reminder of how modern technology can better life but also risk its destruction. 8/10," said another fan.

    "#Oppenheimer is exceptional. An exhausting, exhilarating, haunting ride that upends the usual biopic tropes by honing in on trauma, surrealism, and beauty in destruction and vice versa. Christopher Nolan’s best film," said another fan.

    "I need Christopher Nolan to take all significant moments and make them into three-hour films. Do I dare to say movie of the year?! #Oppenheimer is storytelling at its finest! From cast to score to cinematography- it is outstanding!," a fan noted.

