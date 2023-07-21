Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barbie REVIEW: Fans hail Margot Robbie; call it a 'Perfect' movie

    Finally, after a long wait, the much-awaited live-action fantasy drama film Barbie has been released in theatres. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, fans' review for the movie is out now on Twitter, who are giving it rave reviews.

    Barbie REVIEW: Fans hail Margot Robbie; call it a 'Perfect' movie vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Ever since the movie got announced and was in the making, with every update, be it posters, character look posters, teaser, glimpse, trailer, new trailers and so on, ardent fans who have loved watching the iconic Barbie cartoon and have played with the Barbie doll have waited so long for watching the live-action version of most loved Mattel doll have not got disappointed as true to the promise, the film has given a new and contemporary take on Barbie as a human in the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling), going through a myriad of expressions as she laughed, cried, got emotional, fell in love, saw the real world and with riveting plot and phenomenal performances by the ensemble cast. Fans and netizens have given emotionally layered reviews and are lauding the compelling storyline and performances as the movie made them laugh, cry and feel Barbie's pain.

    ALSO READ: Manish Malhotra Fashion Show: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and others ramp up style game at an event

    After the poster looks, teaser, trailer and glimpses of the movie created worldwide rage and hype for witnessing the real-life and quirky take on Barbie with an out-of-the-box and brilliant storyline that resonated truly with fans and audiences. Here is how fans reacted to the movie.

    "I went to see Barbie and I swear it's the most beautiful movie I've seen this year, both in aesthetics and in message and everything," said a fan.

    "WHAT A PERFECT FILM. #Barbie will make history, visuals, jokes, the social movement, and America's speech. No woman left the theatre with dry eyes. Thank you to everyone that can help make it come to life," a fan noted.

    "What was I made for? Greta Gerwig, I adore you. #Barbie is insightful, creative, funny, existential full of heart and empathy. Once again, Gerwig has made something special that gives voice to the most finite of experiences of being a woman. This Barbie is crying," a fan said.

    "I think the best thing that could have happened to #Barbie was Greta Gerwig. She leaves you questioning your identity and place in the world. She is funny and full of powerful messages about capitalism and patriarchy. It's wonderful. So is the entire cast," a fan noted.

    "#Barbie it was an experience. I didn't want it to end. The way we get inserted into the story and she guides us through the most diverse emotions, whether in an innocent and silly way or in a more sober and realistic way, shows how Greta has total control of what she really did," a fan shared.

    ALSO READ: Oppenheimer REVIEW: Netizens hail the film as 'suspenseful with great detailing'

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppenheimer TWITTER REVIEW: Netizens hail the film as 'suspenseful with great detailing' vma

    Oppenheimer REVIEW: Netizens hail the film as 'suspenseful with great detailing'

    Project K trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas and Deepika's intense avatar in sci-fi actioner saga vma

    Project K trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas and Deepika's intense avatar in sci-fi actioner saga

    VD13: Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda's film, movie gets its second female lead ADC

    VD13: Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda's film, movie gets its second female lead

    Made In Heaven Season 2': Kalki Koechlin 'excited' as makers tease suspenseful recap; Know details ADC

    'Made In Heaven Season 2': Kalki Koechlin 'excited' as makers tease suspenseful recap; Know details

    Madonna delights fans by sharing 1st photos after being hospitalised with serious bacterial infection ADC

    Madonna delights fans by sharing 1st photos after being hospitalised with serious bacterial infection

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu shocker: 19-year-old rapes and murders minor boy in Dharmapuri, dumps body in overhead tank AJR

    Tamil Nadu shocker: 19-year-old rapes and murders minor boy in Dharmapuri, dumps body in overhead tank

    Day 1 of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana: Over 60,000 women sign up, but issues persist

    Day 1 of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana: Over 60,000 women sign up, but issues persist

    Vivo Y27 with 5000mAh battery 50 megapixel rear camera launched under Rs 15000 check details gcw

    Vivo Y27 with 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel rear camera launched under Rs 15,000

    Karnataka Church priest in Shivamogga held for sexually abusing minor girl AJR

    Karnataka: Church priest in Shivamogga held for sexually abusing minor girl

    DRDO to start testing fuel cell-based AIP for submarines early 2024

    DRDO to start testing fuel cell-based AIP for submarines early 2024

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon