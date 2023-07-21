Barbie REVIEW: Fans hail Margot Robbie; call it a 'Perfect' movie

Finally, after a long wait, the much-awaited live-action fantasy drama film Barbie has been released in theatres. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, fans' review for the movie is out now on Twitter, who are giving it rave reviews.

Ever since the movie got announced and was in the making, with every update, be it posters, character look posters, teaser, glimpse, trailer, new trailers and so on, ardent fans who have loved watching the iconic Barbie cartoon and have played with the Barbie doll have waited so long for watching the live-action version of most loved Mattel doll have not got disappointed as true to the promise, the film has given a new and contemporary take on Barbie as a human in the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling), going through a myriad of expressions as she laughed, cried, got emotional, fell in love, saw the real world and with riveting plot and phenomenal performances by the ensemble cast. Fans and netizens have given emotionally layered reviews and are lauding the compelling storyline and performances as the movie made them laugh, cry and feel Barbie's pain.

After the poster looks, teaser, trailer and glimpses of the movie created worldwide rage and hype for witnessing the real-life and quirky take on Barbie with an out-of-the-box and brilliant storyline that resonated truly with fans and audiences. Here is how fans reacted to the movie.

"I went to see Barbie and I swear it's the most beautiful movie I've seen this year, both in aesthetics and in message and everything," said a fan.

"WHAT A PERFECT FILM. #Barbie will make history, visuals, jokes, the social movement, and America's speech. No woman left the theatre with dry eyes. Thank you to everyone that can help make it come to life," a fan noted.

"What was I made for? Greta Gerwig, I adore you. #Barbie is insightful, creative, funny, existential full of heart and empathy. Once again, Gerwig has made something special that gives voice to the most finite of experiences of being a woman. This Barbie is crying," a fan said.

"I think the best thing that could have happened to #Barbie was Greta Gerwig. She leaves you questioning your identity and place in the world. She is funny and full of powerful messages about capitalism and patriarchy. It's wonderful. So is the entire cast," a fan noted.

"#Barbie it was an experience. I didn't want it to end. The way we get inserted into the story and she guides us through the most diverse emotions, whether in an innocent and silly way or in a more sober and realistic way, shows how Greta has total control of what she really did," a fan shared.

