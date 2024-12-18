'Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO]

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming action drama Baby John. The actor has been actively sharing posters on social media to heighten anticipation. Recently, he revealed another intense-looking poster that has quickly gone viral, with fans calling it "killer" in the comments. The movie is scheduled for release on December 25.

On Instagram, Varun shared a photo of himself sporting long hair and a smile. In the caption, he mentioned that the poster had finally been unveiled. Fans responded enthusiastically, with one commenting that Baby John looked great, while another remarked that Varun’s appearance was "killer." Additionally, the actor had shared a heartwarming picture with children, referring to it as "Chris masss with baby Johnny," capturing the festive mood.

During a recent press event, Varun discussed why director Atlee chose him for the project, mentioning that changes were made to the film's storyline and setting. Varun explained that viewers expecting a scene-by-scene remake of the Tamil original, Theri, might be disappointed. He clarified that the movie is an adaptation, with significant differences in frames and story angles.

The original Theri, released in 2016, starred Thalapathy Vijay and was directed by Atlee Kumar. Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson, the Tamil film was a massive success. Baby John reimagines the story with a stellar cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. The film also boasts special appearances by Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sanya Malhotra, further building excitement.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH]

The Baby John trailer hints at an intense yet heartfelt storyline, focusing on the relationship between Varun’s character and his daughter. It portrays him as a devoted father balancing his parenting responsibilities with his job as a police officer. In one scene, his daughter humorously remarks that calling him “baby” doesn’t mean he is one. Romantic moments with Keerthy Suresh and emotional appearances by Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi add depth to the narrative. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff delivers a powerful performance as the antagonist. The trailer ends with an explosive glimpse of Varun’s character protecting his daughter with fierce determination.

Latest Videos