Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Sara Ali Khan is currently in Mussoorie filming Sky Force, set for a January 2025 release alongside Akshay Kumar. Recently, she shared a video featuring moonrises that went viral. The film, set against the 1965 Indo-Pak air war, includes Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles

Sara Ali Khan is currently in Mussoorie, engaged in the shooting of her upcoming film Sky Force, which also features Akshay Kumar and is set to release in January 2025. Recently, she shared a video capturing moonrises in the hill station, which quickly went viral and elicited a wave of fan reactions.

On Instagram, Sara posted a video showcasing the moon rising and expressed her thoughts in the caption. She mentioned being grateful for witnessing three sunrises, moonrises, sunsets, and a pink full moon setting over the past few days. Fans eagerly requested a photo dump, with one admirer commenting that they appreciated her sharing such beautiful moments from her travels.

Sara will also be seen alongside Veer Pahariya in the film. The duo is currently filming a Garhwali song in Mussoorie. A recently surfaced video offers fans a glimpse of the pair performing a traditional folk dance. Sara, dressed in an elegant white saree, and Veer, looking sharp in a suit, showcased striking chemistry as they danced alongside a group of skilled artists. Their synchronized moves and vibrant energy added to the excitement surrounding the film.

According to a report in Mid Day, the production team of Dinesh Vijan’s film included a special song featuring the lead cast as part of its promotional strategy. Nimrat Kaur, who plays an important role in the film, is also set to appear in the song. Speculation about a cameo by a prominent celebrity has further heightened curiosity on social media.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice

The film is set against the historical backdrop of India’s first airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force promises to deliver a visually stunning narrative of aerial warfare and the emotions tied to a significant moment in India’s history. Reports suggest that the theatrical trailer will debut during the Christmas season in 2024.

Apart from Sky Force, Sara Ali Khan is simultaneously working on another untitled project alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The lead actors were reportedly shooting in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, a few weeks ago, although further details about this project remain undisclosed.

Latest Videos