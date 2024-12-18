Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Sara Ali Khan is currently in Mussoorie filming Sky Force, set for a January 2025 release alongside Akshay Kumar. Recently, she shared a video featuring moonrises that went viral. The film, set against the 1965 Indo-Pak air war, includes Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan is currently in Mussoorie, engaged in the shooting of her upcoming film Sky Force, which also features Akshay Kumar and is set to release in January 2025. Recently, she shared a video capturing moonrises in the hill station, which quickly went viral and elicited a wave of fan reactions.

On Instagram, Sara posted a video showcasing the moon rising and expressed her thoughts in the caption. She mentioned being grateful for witnessing three sunrises, moonrises, sunsets, and a pink full moon setting over the past few days. Fans eagerly requested a photo dump, with one admirer commenting that they appreciated her sharing such beautiful moments from her travels.

Sara will also be seen alongside Veer Pahariya in the film. The duo is currently filming a Garhwali song in Mussoorie. A recently surfaced video offers fans a glimpse of the pair performing a traditional folk dance. Sara, dressed in an elegant white saree, and Veer, looking sharp in a suit, showcased striking chemistry as they danced alongside a group of skilled artists. Their synchronized moves and vibrant energy added to the excitement surrounding the film.

According to a report in Mid Day, the production team of Dinesh Vijan’s film included a special song featuring the lead cast as part of its promotional strategy. Nimrat Kaur, who plays an important role in the film, is also set to appear in the song. Speculation about a cameo by a prominent celebrity has further heightened curiosity on social media.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice

The film is set against the historical backdrop of India’s first airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force promises to deliver a visually stunning narrative of aerial warfare and the emotions tied to a significant moment in India’s history. Reports suggest that the theatrical trailer will debut during the Christmas season in 2024.

Apart from Sky Force, Sara Ali Khan is simultaneously working on another untitled project alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The lead actors were reportedly shooting in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, a few weeks ago, although further details about this project remain undisclosed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..' NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO] ATG

'Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO]

It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram RBA

'It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram

Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice RBA

Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice

Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscar: 'Wrong choice to represent India', says Ricky Kej about Aamir Khan backed film ATG

'Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscar: 'Wrong choice to represent India', says Ricky Kej about Aamir Khan backed film

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon