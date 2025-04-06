Teachers, govt employees in Tamil Nadu demand DA hike, appeal made to Chief Minister

Read Full Gallery

Tamil Nadu government employees have written a letter to the Chief Minister requesting to increase the dearness allowance. Request to provide an increase equivalent to central government employees.

The role of government employees is important for the government's schemes to reach the people. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government is implementing various schemes for government employees. In this situation, they are protesting demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme, salary increase, appointments, etc. In this situation, Tamil Nadu government employees are demanding that dearness allowance be provided on par with central government employees.

Dearness Allowance Hike for Government Employees

The Tamil Nadu government is also announcing dearness allowance for government employees accordingly. In this situation, the dearness allowance for central government employees has been increased by 2%. The government employees association has written a letter to the Chief Minister requesting that this be given to the Tamil Nadu government employees. In the letter written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister by the Tamil Nadu Government Officers Union, it is stated that in the trade union history, which has a 105-year tradition,

Government Employees Request to Chief Minister

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government Officers Union, which is the primary union among the public unions recognized by the Tamil Nadu government, we submit the following request for your kind attention and favorable action. The central government has decided in the Union Cabinet meeting to increase the dearness allowance from 53 percent to 55 percent to compensate for the price increase for government employees working in its government, and has also announced it as seen in the view.

2 Percent Dearness Allowance Hike

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who is continuing the rule of Dr. Kalaignar, who was praised as Abraham Lincoln who broke the chains of slavery of government employees working in Tamil Nadu, government employees, teachers, pensioners, family pensioners working in the Tamil Nadu government, Employees working on special time scale pay. Consolidated pay. The letter states that employees working on honorary pay are requested to increase the dearness allowance by 2 percent from 01.01.2025, i.e. from 53 percent to 55 percent.

Announce Immediately Without Delay

Also, it has been said that if the government announces a dearness allowance hike for those who work in government service regardless of time, they will work with even more enthusiasm, so it is kindly requested to announce it immediately without delay.

