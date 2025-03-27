user
'Phule': Pratik Gandhi OPENS up on playing 'Jyotirao Phule'; Read on

Phule, an upcoming film directed by Ananth Mahadevan, showcases the inspiring journey of 19th-century social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, the film highlights their fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality

Published: Mar 27, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa recently shared their experiences of portraying social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule in their upcoming film Phule. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film delves into the couple’s efforts in fighting caste discrimination and gender inequality.

In recent times, historical dramas in Bollywood have often faced criticism and backlash from religious and political groups, with Chhaava being one of the latest examples. However, Phule aims to bring the inspiring story of the 19th-century reformers to the big screen with authenticity. The film’s trailer, which was recently released, has received positive feedback from both critics and audiences, particularly appreciating Pratik Gandhi’s portrayal of Jyotirao Phule.

Pratik Gandhi

Pratik credited director Ananth Mahadevan and the film’s writers for giving him the confidence to take on the role. He mentioned that he did not feel intimidated by the responsibility, as the director had an honest approach to storytelling. According to him, the extensive research done by the writers and the wealth of material available on the Phules provided a strong foundation for the script. This reassured him about the project. He further explained that the director had made it clear that the story would not be altered or manipulated in any way but told with sincerity.

Speaking about his preparation, Pratik shared that he viewed the film’s script simply as a story and Jyotirao Phule’s character as a role to be performed, rather than approaching it with any preconceived notions. He emphasized that his job was not to judge the character but to portray the story as it was, given its inherent strength and impact.

Patralekhaa, who plays Savitribai Phule, admitted that while she did not feel scared about the role, she did experience pressure. She considered Savitribai Phule a divine figure, which made portraying her even more challenging. She acknowledged the extensive efforts put in by the director and writers, who had to condense a vast amount of historical information into a two-hour film. While she felt confident in their approach, she also felt the weight of portraying such a revered personality on screen.

The film’s trailer offers a glimpse into the Phules’ relentless struggle to challenge societal norms, particularly regarding the status of women, widows, and Dalits. Produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, Phule is set to release in cinemas on April 11 under the banner of Zee Studios.

