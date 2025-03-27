The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket

Read Full Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL), known for its high-octane action and explosive batting displays, has also been a platform for some of the most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket. The ability to curb run flow and take wickets at crucial moments sets a bowler apart in the shortest format, where every ball counts. Among the most dangerous bowlers in IPL history, Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine have consistently proven their mettle with their exceptional economy rates and wicket-taking abilities.

The Most Dangerous IPL Bowlers of All Time

Since the inception of the IPL, several bowlers have left their mark, with some emerging as the most formidable forces in the tournament’s history. Legends like Lasith Malinga, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Jasprit Bumrah have dominated the league with their strategic and lethal bowling.

Top 5 Dangerous IPL Bowlers (All-Time Stats)

Rank Player Matches Wickets Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W 1 Rashid Khan 121 149 6.82 19.18 2 0 2 Lasith Malinga 122 170 7.14 16.62 6 1 3 Muttiah Muralitharan 66 63 6.67 24.19 0 0 4 Sunil Narine 177 180 6.73 25.39 7 1 5 Jasprit Bumrah 133 165 7.30 18.50 2 2

* Please note: Stats exclude IPL 2025 season

Breaking Down the Legends

Rashid Khan (149 Wickets in IPL)

The Afghanistan spin maestro has been a game-changer since his IPL debut. With an economy rate of just 6.82, Rashid Khan has mastered the art of restricting runs while consistently taking wickets. His ability to bowl wicket-to-wicket deliveries, coupled with sharp variations, has made him an asset for the Gujarat Titans.

Lasith Malinga (170 Wickets in IPL)

Renowned for his lethal toe-crushing yorkers, the Sri Lankan pacer was a nightmare for batsmen. With 170 wickets in 122 matches at an economy rate of 7.14, Malinga played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaigns. His best figures of 5/13 exemplify his dominance in the league.

Muttiah Muralitharan (63 Wickets in IPL)

The Sri Lankan spin wizard, known as the ‘Smiling Assassin,’ was a pillar for Chennai Super Kings in the early years of IPL. Despite playing only 66 matches, he maintained a phenomenal economy rate of 6.67, proving his effectiveness in containing aggressive batters.

Sunil Narine (180 Wickets in IPL)

A vital cog in the KKR lineup since 2012, Narine has not only excelled with the ball but has also made crucial contributions with the bat. With an economy rate of 6.73, he has outfoxed batters with his mystery spin, making him a key player in Kolkata’s IPL triumphs.

Jasprit Bumrah (165 Wickets in IPL)

The Mumbai Indians’ pace spearhead has been one of the most feared bowlers in the IPL. With an economy rate of 7.30 and a knack for delivering under pressure, Bumrah’s lethal yorkers and unorthodox action make him a formidable force, particularly in the death overs.

Current Top 10 Dangerous Bowlers in IPL

As the IPL continues to evolve, a new crop of bowlers has emerged to challenge the veterans. The current ranking of the most dangerous bowlers in the IPL features a mix of experienced campaigners and rising stars.

Rank Player Matches Wickets Economy Strike Rate 4W 1 Rashid Khan 121 149 6.33 19.48 2 2 Sunil Narine 177 180 6.73 25.39 7 3 Varun Chakaravarthy 71 83 7.56 19.13 1 4 Jasprit Bumrah 133 165 7.30 18.50 2 5 Ravichandran Ashwin 212 180 7.12 25.13 1 6 Yuzvendra Chahal 160 205 7.84 17.17 6 7 Trent Boult 104 121 8.29 19.31 1 8 Kagiso Rabada 80 117 8.48 15.53 6 9 Mohammed Shami 110 127 8.43 19.10 2 10 Matheesha Pathirana 20 34 7.88 13.26 1

*Please note: Stats exclude IPL 2025 season

Special Mentions: Dale Steyn & Matheesha Pathirana

Dale Steyn (97 Wickets in IPL)

Arguably one of the most dangerous bowlers in world cricket, Steyn’s searing pace and pinpoint accuracy made him an IPL legend. With 97 wickets in 95 matches and an economy rate of 6.97, he was a nightmare for opposition batters.

Matheesha Pathirana (34 Wickets in 20 Matches)

The Sri Lankan slinger has already made a significant impact with his unorthodox action and raw pace. In just 20 matches, he has claimed 34 wickets, making him a rising star to watch in the IPL.

Bowling remains a decisive factor in the success of IPL teams. Spinners like Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy have provided their teams with crucial breakthroughs, while pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Kagiso Rabada have added firepower in key situations.

As the IPL progresses, these bowlers will continue to shape the league’s narrative, showcasing their skills against the world’s best batters. With newer talents emerging each season, the race for the most dangerous bowler in IPL history remains as intense as ever.

