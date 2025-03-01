Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s baby’s due month OUT: Grandfather Suniel Shetty reveals, calls daughter ‘Beautiful’

Sunil Shetty is soon to be a grandfather! Athiya and KL Rahul are expecting a little one in April. The whole family is bursting with joy.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 9:55 AM IST

Sunil Shetty is going to be a grandfather. His daughter Athiya is pregnant, and soon a little one's laughter will echo in her and KL Rahul's home. When is Athiya Shetty's delivery? Sunil Shetty revealed this in a conversation...

article_image2

Sunil Shetty recently appeared on the podcast of ICICI's former CEO, Chanda Kochhar. During this time, he talked about his personal and professional life.

article_image3

During his conversation with Chanda Kochhar, Sunil Shetty also revealed when his daughter Athiya Shetty is due to deliver and when the actress and KL Rahul's first child will arrive.

article_image4

Sunil Shetty said how thrilled he and his family are about the coming of the next member of their family at their residence.

article_image5

When Sunil Shetty was asked what his family talks about at the dinner table, he said, "Right now, probably about the grandchild. There's nothing else to talk about."

article_image6

According to Sunil Shetty, "We don't want to talk about anything else either. We're just waiting for him/her (grandchild) to arrive in April."

article_image7

Sunil Shetty further said, "Everything revolves around the baby. It doesn't matter if it's a boy or a girl."

article_image8

Sunil Shetty says, "I always thought... I mean, overall women... but I always thought that when Mana (Sunil Shetty's wife) was pregnant, she looked the most beautiful. I look at Athiya, and she looks the most beautiful."

article_image9

Athiya Shetty married cricketer KL Rahul in January 2023. In November 2025, they announced that they were going to be parents.

