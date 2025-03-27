US embassy in India cancels 2,000 visa appointments made by bots: 'Zero tolerance for frauds'

Read Full Article

The United States has launched a crackdown on automated "bots" hoarding visa interview slots in India that has forced desperate applicants to shell out exorbitant sums to private agents. With appointment dates often out of reach, many have resorted to paying as much as Rs 30,000-35,000 per person to secure timely interview slots.

The US embassy in India said on Wednesday via X (formerly Twitter): "Consular Team India is cancelling about 2,000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers who violate our scheduling policies. Effective immediately, we are cancelling these appointments and suspending the associated accounts’ scheduling privileges."

"We will continue our anti-fraud efforts. We have zero tolerance for frauds," the embassy further added.

The open secret of visa agents

For years, India's travel industry has been rife with unregulated intermediaries who manipulate the system. While ordinary applicants endure agonizingly long waits for business (B1/B2) and student visas, those willing to pay a premium find a way to bypass the queue often securing an appointment within a month.

A parent, who requested anonymity, shared their experience: "We tried to get a visa interview date on our own for our child who had to join an American university last fall, but nothing was available in the timeframe to do so. We paid an agent ₹30,000 and got the same in time."

Similarly, applicants for B1/B2 visas often face a six-month waiting period, but agents—armed with automated bots—can miraculously cut that time down to mere weeks.

How Bots exploit the system

According to TOI report, sources reveal that agents deploy bots to preemptively block slots, ensuring that no immediate appointments appear available for regular applicants. This artificial scarcity forces desperate travelers to turn to middlemen, who then "release" the slots—for a hefty price.

The issue escalated to crisis levels in 2023, when the wait time for a B1/B2 visa in India soared to a staggering 999 days. The US had to intervene by offering appointments at its consulates in Frankfurt, Bangkok, and other locations to alleviate the backlog.

Recognizing the growing discontent, India raised concerns about unreasonable visa wait times with the US nearly two to three years ago. Since then, the US has implemented several measures to streamline the process and cut waiting periods.

