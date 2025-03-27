user
user icon

'Rust' Trailer Drops: Alec Baldwin's film finally gets long-awaited release date; Check here

The trailer for Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, reveals a gritty Western film about survival, redemption, and a tragic on-set accident, releasing soon. Check the date here.

 

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

The highly anticipated Western film 'Rust' has finally unveiled its first trailer, showcasing Alec Baldwin in the role of Harland Rust, an aging outlaw caught in a desperate race against time.

Set in the 1880s Kansas, the film tells the story of Harland Rust, who emerges from hiding to rescue his nephew, Lucas Hollister, played by Patrick Scott McDermott.

As per Deadline, in the plot, Lucas is sentenced to hang for an accidental killing, and Harland must evade a ruthless bounty hunter, Fenton 'Preacher' Lang (Travis Fimmel), as they become fugitives.

The trailer opens with a voiceover, quoting, "The only order that exists in this world is the order we impose. If a man loses sight of that, he's got nothin."

The haunting words set the tone for the gritty narrative that follows, emphasizing themes of survival and redemption in a harsh and unforgiving world.

However, 'Rust' will forever be linked with tragedy, as the film was marred by a fatal on-set accident.

In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed, and director Joel Souza was wounded after a live round was discharged from a gun in the hands of Baldwin.

The incident prompted a lengthy investigation by Santa Fe authorities, which eventually led to Baldwin being charged with manslaughter.

After a series of legal proceedings, Baldwin was acquitted, but the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of manslaughter and is currently serving time in prison, according to Deadline.

Production on 'Rust' was halted for over a year in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Filming resumed in April 2023, this time in Montana, away from the original New Mexico location.

Despite the turbulent history surrounding the film, 'Rust' had a subdued world premiere at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland late last year.

The film, courtesy of Falling Forward Films, is slated for release on May 2 in select theaters across the nation.

Additionally, it will be available on VOD through Ascending Media Group, as per Deadline.

