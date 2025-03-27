'L2: Empuraan' FIRST review OUT: Mohanlal's film set to be 'blockbuster'? Check here

Read Full Article

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has finally hit theatres, and fans are showering it with appreciation. Shortly after its release, a viewer shared their review on X, describing their experience with the film.

According to the viewer, the first half of the film progresses at a slow pace but gains momentum after the interval. They described the movie as “worth watching” and highlighted Mohanlal’s on-screen chemistry with Prithviraj as one of its strengths.

The viewer noted that the film opens with a slow pace, featuring visuals of international standards, with dialogues primarily in English and Hindi. However, they observed that the narrative picks up speed once Mohanlal makes his entry, leading to a gripping interval sequence, which they considered one of the best in Malayalam cinema. The second half, they mentioned, is largely dominated by Mohanlal’s performance, complemented by Prithviraj’s directorial style, with the action sequences being a particular highlight.

ALSO READ: Bazooka Trailer OUT: Mammootty’s action-packed thriller promises intense drama [WATCH]

They further expressed that the second half was more engaging than the first and hailed the film as another blockbuster from the Mohanlal-Prithviraj collaboration, recommending it as a must-watch in theatres.

L2: Empuraan, a political action thriller, is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and serves as a sequel to the 2019 Malayalam hit Lucifer. The film is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas Pvt Ltd and Sree Gokulam Movies. It boasts an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

Reports indicate that L2: Empuraan has already set a remarkable record, surpassing the ₹60 crore mark in worldwide pre-sales on its opening day.

Addressing the film’s box office clash with Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Prithviraj Sukumaran stated in an interview with News18 Showsha that he does not view it as a competition. He acknowledged Salman Khan as one of the biggest stars in the country and expressed his hope that Sikandar would also be a blockbuster. Prithviraj further mentioned that he would have no objections if audiences chose to watch L2: Empuraan in the morning and Sikandar in the afternoon.

Latest Videos