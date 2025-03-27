Amitabh Bachchan set THIS condition to marry Jaya Bachchan– Here's why

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri got married at the actress's house in the presence of very close people.
According to a DNA report, before marrying Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan placed some major conditions before her.
Big B only agreed to marry Jaya Bachchan on the condition that she would not be too possessive about her work.
Amitabh Bachchan insisted Jaya Bachchan wouldn't shoot daily after marriage, completing shoots quickly when necessary.
Jaya Bachchan has made a big revelation on her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast, What the Hell Navya.
"We had decided that we would get married in October because by then most of my films would be finished shooting.
Jaya said that Amitabh was very sure that she would not do 9 to 5 shifts. Not every day at all.
Amitabh clarified to Jaya that you should choose your projects very carefully and only work with the right people.
After marriage, Amitabh Bachchan continued to work, but Jaya limited herself to home. After many years, she appeared in a few selected films.
