Amitabh Bachchan set THIS condition to marry Jaya Bachchan– Here's why

Jaya and Amitabh's wedding took place without much fanfare

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri got married at the actress's house in the presence of very close people.

Amitabh-Jaya's marriage took place on conditions

According to a DNA report, before marrying Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan placed some major conditions before her.

Family will be given more importance than work

Big B only agreed to marry Jaya Bachchan on the condition that she would not be too possessive about her work.

Amitabh placed a condition in front of Jaya

Amitabh Bachchan insisted Jaya Bachchan wouldn't shoot daily after marriage, completing shoots quickly when necessary.

Jaya reached Navya Naveli's podcast

Jaya Bachchan has made a big revelation on her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast, What the Hell Navya. 

Jaya Bachchan revealed-

"We had decided that we would get married in October because by then most of my films would be finished shooting.

Was allowed to spend only a few hours outside

Jaya said that Amitabh was very sure that she would not do 9 to 5 shifts. Not every day at all.

Had permission to work with people with a clean image

Amitabh clarified to Jaya that you should choose your projects very carefully and only work with the right people.

Jaya distanced herself from films

After marriage, Amitabh Bachchan continued to work, but Jaya limited herself to home. After many years, she appeared in a few selected films.

