user
user icon

Ram Charan's RC16 titled as 'Peddi': First look poster, cast, plot and more details out

Ram charan's upcoming film title revealed with its intriguing premise, star-studded cast, and exceptional technical crew, Ram Charan's bold new look and the film's promising storyline have already created a buzz among fans.

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed MEG
Meghana Tatiparthy
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Ram Charan, the global star from Tollywood, has left fans surprised with his upcoming film poster. On his birthday, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to announce the title of his most anticipated upcoming film, which was tentatively titled as 'RC16.' The announcement was made with a captivating poster, and they have raised the anticipation to a much higher level. 

Mythri Cinemas, Ram Charan unveils RC16:

Ram Charan's upcoming film, RC16, is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This film is titled 'Peddi,' and the makers revealed the first look poster. This poster shows Ram Charan in a raw and rustic look with a thick beard, messy hair, and a cigar. This poster left fans with many imaginary hints at a powerful film that would take audiences on a rollercoaster ride. 

Plot and Setting

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' hints at a film that revolves around rural drama with high-octane action, and the benchmark is Rangasthalam. The storyline portrays the themes of identity, power struggles, and the vital role of 'cricket' in the film. The rustic backdrop adds a fresh vibe to the current trend in movies with colorful dance sets and teenage love stories. 

ALSO READ:RC16 movie OTT rights in high demand: Which platform will host Ram Charan's film? Read on

Cast and Crew

The film 'Peddi' features a stellar cast that includes Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, veteran Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, and Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma, along with the global star Ram Charan. Another captivating factor about this film is the music. The music for this powerful story is said to be composed by legendary musician AR Rahman.

Production Details

Ram Charan's RC16, 'Peddi,' is bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. While this film is being done on a massive scale and the resources are expected to be the best for a standout project. 

Release Date

The makers of Ram Charan's 16th film, Peddi, have not yet announced the release date or release year. But fans are eagerly waiting for further updates. 

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's luxurious car collection: Actor owns 9 opulent cars – Check them out

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Rust' Trailer Drops: Alec Baldwin's film finally gets long-awaited release date; Check here NTI

'Rust' Trailer Drops: Alec Baldwin’s film finally gets long-awaited release date; Check here

L2 Empuraan' FIRST review OUT: Mohanlal's film set to be 'blockbuster'? Check here ATG

'L2: Empuraan' FIRST review OUT: Mohanlal's film set to be 'blockbuster'? Check here

L2: Empuraan: 'Hollywood-level making...' Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal's film wows fans; READ anr

L2: Empuraan: 'Hollywood-level making...' Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal's film wows fans; READ

Phule Pratik Gandhi OPENS up on playing 'Jyotirao Phule'; Read on ATG

'Phule': Pratik Gandhi OPENS up on playing 'Jyotirao Phule'; Read on

Bazooka Trailer OUT: Mammootty's action-packed thriller promises intense drama [WATCH] NTI

Bazooka Trailer OUT: Mammootty’s action-packed thriller promises intense drama [WATCH]

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's 11-year-old record for highest run-chase score in KKR history snt

IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's 11-year-old record for highest run-chase score in KKR history

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram

7th Pay Commission update: West Bengal govt employees may see salaries double soon! gcw

7th Pay Commission update: West Bengal govt employees may see salaries double soon!

UAE Gold Rate on March 27 2025: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 16 anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 27: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 16

The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket snt

The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon