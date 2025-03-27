Ram Charan's RC16 titled as 'Peddi': First look poster, cast, plot and more details out

Read Full Article

Ram Charan, the global star from Tollywood, has left fans surprised with his upcoming film poster. On his birthday, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to announce the title of his most anticipated upcoming film, which was tentatively titled as 'RC16.' The announcement was made with a captivating poster, and they have raised the anticipation to a much higher level.

Mythri Cinemas, Ram Charan unveils RC16:

Ram Charan's upcoming film, RC16, is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This film is titled 'Peddi,' and the makers revealed the first look poster. This poster shows Ram Charan in a raw and rustic look with a thick beard, messy hair, and a cigar. This poster left fans with many imaginary hints at a powerful film that would take audiences on a rollercoaster ride.

Plot and Setting

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' hints at a film that revolves around rural drama with high-octane action, and the benchmark is Rangasthalam. The storyline portrays the themes of identity, power struggles, and the vital role of 'cricket' in the film. The rustic backdrop adds a fresh vibe to the current trend in movies with colorful dance sets and teenage love stories.

Cast and Crew

The film 'Peddi' features a stellar cast that includes Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, veteran Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, and Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma, along with the global star Ram Charan. Another captivating factor about this film is the music. The music for this powerful story is said to be composed by legendary musician AR Rahman.

Production Details

Ram Charan's RC16, 'Peddi,' is bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. While this film is being done on a massive scale and the resources are expected to be the best for a standout project.

Release Date

The makers of Ram Charan's 16th film, Peddi, have not yet announced the release date or release year. But fans are eagerly waiting for further updates.

