L2: Empuraan: 'Hollywood-level making...' Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal's film wows fans; READ

Mohanlal’s Empuraan has finally hit theatres, receiving an electrifying response from fans. The second installment of the Lucifer franchise is being hailed as Malayalam’s KGF, with audiences praising Prithviraj’s direction, high-octane action, and Hollywood-level making.

Published: Mar 27, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

After a long wait, the much-anticipated Mohanlal starrer Empuraan has finally hit the big screens. Serving as the second installment of the Lucifer franchise, the film has received an overwhelming response from audiences. As the first show concluded, fans took to social media to express their excitement, with many hailing Empuraan as a never-before-seen cinematic experience in Malayalam cinema.

Audience Reactions: ‘Hollywood-Level Making, Blockbuster in the Making’

The initial reviews from fans suggest that Empuraan has exceeded expectations. A viewer described the film as a "superb movie" and "a whole new level of Malayalam cinema." He added, "After watching the first half, I felt like I was watching a Hollywood film. The second half was even better. Prithviraj’s direction keeps the audience hooked throughout. This kind of making will never happen again in Malayalam cinema. The film is set to cross Rs 1000 crore easily. The action choreography and music are top-notch."

Another fan compared Empuraan to KGF, saying, "This is Malayalam’s KGF. We have seen several hyped Mohanlal films in recent years, but some of them were disappointing. However, Empuraan delivers beyond expectations. Prithviraj’s making is on another level, and Murali Gopy’s screenplay and dialogues are phenomenal."

Fans were particularly impressed with the film’s scale, calling it a "peak-level theatrical experience." One viewer shared, "This is Malayalam cinema on an international scale. The fights are stunning, the second half is fiery, and the twists are shocking. This is Mohanlal’s grand comeback. If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, don’t wait!"

With such an electrifying response from fans, Empuraan is already being hailed as an industry hit, further solidifying Mohanlal’s legendary status in Malayalam cinema.

The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy.  It was jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and A. Subaskaran through Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions, respectively. 

It stars Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

