ASTRO member Moonbin dies at 25: K-pop star's last Instagram post goes viral-check out

ASTRO member Moonbin, a just 25-year-old K-pop star, was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Reports suggest that police officials believe it is a case of suicide.

Moonbin, a member of ASTRO, died on Wednesday (April 19), as per South Korean media websites. The K-pop artist was 25 years old at the time. According to reports, Moonbin was found dead at 8:10 pm at his flat in Seoul, although his agency, Fantagio, has yet to release a comment. The cops suspect it is a suicide attempt and are considering running an autopsy while investigating the cause of death.”

While we wait for further details regarding his untimely demise, ASTRO fans flocked to Moonbin's final Instagram post. It was reported that the manager reached the police immediately. His agency, Fantagio, published a statement shortly after rumours of his death hit the press. While they verified his demise, the agency asked everyone to avoid speculative stories.

The singer's most recent Instagram post was on March 31. Three images of Moonbin posing with a product he was supporting were included in the post. Moonbin was seen wearing a light brown photo and holding the product in his hand. The admirers, who go by the fandom name AROHA, flocked to the comments area to express their shock at his demise. Many people expressed their sympathies to his family.

“Moonbin, you’re in a better place now. rest and never stop smiling," a fan remarked. “I’m so sorry moonbin for what the world did to you. I love you," added another. “Rest in peace, Moonbin. You were an angel. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and to Astro," a third comment read.

“Hope you will find happiness and peace in the afterlife. We all love you, may you rest in peace," a fourth comment read. “Rest in peace moonbin ❤️‍ I wish you enternal happiness & peace," a fifth fan commented.

Moonbin reappeared with Sanha's ASTRO unit group, and they were planning a fan con tour. However, the organisers have since produced a statement declaring, “With heavy heart, we would like to inform you that the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta to be held on May 13 is cancelled. After long discussion and consideration, we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid."

May his soul rest in peace.