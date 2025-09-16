In an exclusive chat with Asianet, Bigg Boss contestant Natalia opened up about her clashes with Abhishek, the deep-rooted house politics, and her overall journey. Her candid revelations shed light on friendships, rivalries.

Coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Natalia said that getting back into life was harder than she had imagined, from wake-up calls, morning music, and food rationing. Without any of these, she found that she missed the very well-structured joint existence. “I really miss the house," she said, confessing that her detox had instantly come to an end with her exposure to the internet and social media.

Despite conflicts, Natalia left the house with "16 friends." Even Abhishek, who came almost to blows with her, was a major part of the journey, she said. "It’s hard to cut off from people like that," she continued, adding that she was closer to some, making it harder to just let go.

Conflicts With Abhishek

The conflict with Abhishek, according to Natalia, arose from a particular incident and then from his closeness to another contestant. She said she confronted him in a straight manner: "He gets quickly tensed, sometimes aggressive for no reason. You can say it’s his nature, but as a grown-up adult, you should learn to deal with it."

On the Faction and Politics Within the House

Speaking about the factional and political dynamics, Natalia recalled how she was called two-faced for mixing with different sets of people. "Just because I talk with some people, doesn’t mean I am friends with everyone." According to her, Gorav was the strategist, Pranid and Mirdul were her close allies, and she bonded with Nagma through sharing cooking chores, which distanced them at first.

As for who was the strongest faction, she believed that Amal, Zishan, and Basir were the stronger trio. “They were not easy to break,” she explained while also saying that she predicted the groups would eventually break down, and they all would have to play as individuals.

The Woman Card Debate

Addressing the latest skirmish between Amal and Nihal, Natalia felt it was blown out of proportion. Favoring Amal, she said, “It was unnecessary. Maybe Nihal had private issues, but they shouldn’t have been brought out at that moment. The ‘woman card’ was used way too much already.”

On the Tanya-Kunikaji Territory

Natalia also commented on the Tanya-Kunikaji relationship, terming it a "love-hate" relationship. She noted Kunikaji's territorial nature but said it may shift, as is common in the Bigg Boss house, where separation and reconciliation are part of the game.

Rapid-Fire Revelations

In a quick Q&A, Natalia named Gorav as the most strategic, saying she wasn't really annoyed by anyone. She said trustable alliance partners would be Mirdul, and Basir surprised her with his French language. In her wish of control over the aggression in the tasks for fair play, Abhishek was in closest proximity.

Who She Is Supporting

Talking about the top five contestants in Bigg Boss, Natalia mentions Mirdul, Basir, Gorav, Zishan, and Amal vs. Ashnor. She acknowledged Ashnor as a “smart girl” who could win if she played on her own terms.