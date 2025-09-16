Bigg Boss 19 heats up as captain Amal Malik loses his temper over kitchen duties, clashing with Kunicka Sadanand and other housemates, sparking tension and drama inside the house.

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has intensified following the double eviction of social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actress Natalia. Their exit left a noticeable void in the house and triggered a shift in dynamics, especially after Amaal Mallik was crowned the new captain.

Amaal Mallik’s Aggression Shakes the House

In Monday’s episode, Amaal Mallik was seen struggling to manage house duties as a captain. His frustration boiled over when Kunickaa Sadanand was spotted in the kitchen, despite not being assigned the task. Amal questioned her presence and demanded an explanation. When Kunickaa tried to defend herself, the situation escalated quickly into a heated argument. Amaal’s anger visibly intensified, setting a tense tone in the house.

Kitchen Duties Spark a "Mahabharata"

The kitchen became the centre of conflict as Amaal tried to reassign duties. He instructed Nehal to prepare lunch, but she refused, citing her workout schedule. This did not sit well with the captain, who firmly told her that preparing lunch was not optional. He also assigned Neelam the responsibility of preparing dinner. The disputes over who does what in the kitchen turned into a full-blown “Mahabharata,” as housemates clashed over responsibilities and personal space.

Shahbaz Badesha Also Targeted

In the midst of the kitchen chaos, Shahbaz Badesha became the next target of Amal’s temper. While the exact reason wasn't entirely clear, Amal snapped at Shahbaz over a separate disagreement, further worsening the atmosphere.

With tensions rising and the house deeply divided over basic duties, this week on Bigg Boss 19 promises even more fireworks.